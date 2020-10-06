Xander Resources Commences Trading on OTCQB(R)

Vancouver, October 6, 2020 - Xander Resources Inc. (TSXV:XND) (FSE:1XI) (OTCQB:XNDRF) (the "Company")) is pleased to announce that, effective October 6, 2020, it will commence trading on the OTCQB(R) under the symbol, "XNDRF". The Company has chosen to trade on this US marketplace to provide current and future US-based investors with greater access, ease of trading, home country disclosure, current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Listing on the OTCQB venture stage market place is an important milestone for the Company," said James H. Hirst, CEO of the Company. "Qualifying for OTCQB(R) is a natural step for the Company towards broadening exposure of our exploration activities in Val d'Or which has been ranked the fourth most attractive mining and exploration region in the world. It also demonstrates our commitment to increasing our investor base while providing our current and future U.S. investors convenient access to the same ease of trading, timely news and information enjoyed by investors in Canada."

The Company appointed Burns, Figa and Will, Attorneys, to provide guidance with respect to its eligibility to meet the requirements of the OTCQB and to advise the Company on its responsibilities for complying with its U.S. disclosure obligations under the Securities Act of 1934 and Rule 12g3-2 promulgated thereunder in connection with the OTCQB listing and the OTCQB standards for international companies.

About Xander Resources:

Xander Resources is a junior exploration firm focused on developing accretive gold properties within Canada. The company currently has a focus on projects located within the Provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

