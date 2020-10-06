Durango Begins Drilling on Trove Property at Windfall Lake, QC

Vancouver, October 6, 2020 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") is pleased to report that further to its news release dated September 17, 2020, drilling is now underway on the Trove Property at Windfall Lake, Quebec.

Due to the limited outcrops in the area, Durango has relied to date on surface geochemistry and induced polarization ("IP") for planning its 2020 drill program. New mechanical stripping on the northeast extremity of the Trove Property has strongly contributed to confirm and more accurately define carbonate-altered pyrite mineralized zones.

Durango has designed the 2020 drill program to test the lithological contacts between the units associated structures and shear zones. The initial drill holes on the Trove Property are planned to confirm a mineralized trend between two drill intersections (OSK-UB-18-083 intersected 1.03 g/t Au and 5.13 g/t Au, OSK-UB-18-085 intersected 1.85 g/t Au) and to test near surface geophysical targets based on chargeability highs of the IP anomalies conducted in 2019 and coincident with gold in till.



Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango, stated, "Durango's exploration team and drilling crew are excited that drilling has commenced after months of preparation. Surface results to date on the Trove Property have been very promising with the discovery of a sizable northeast shear zone, contact, alteration and quartz veining at surface near the initial drill targets. Within the Trove Property limits, there are no recorded drill holes, so our team is looking forward to drill testing the geophysical anomalies, shear zones and vein structures on the Trove Property."

The technical contents of this press release were approved by George Yordanov, professional geologist, an Independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The Trove Property has not yet been subject to an NI-43-101 report.

Trove, Quebec

Durango owns 100% interest in the Trove claims, which are surrounded by Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX: OSK), in the Windfall Lake area between Val d'Or and Chibougamau, Quebec. The 1,185 hectare property is compelling due to the coincidence of gold found in tills coinciding with magnetic highs, several Induced Polarization anomalies and two faults crosscutting the property. The fault systems north and south of the Trove, control gold mineralization elsewhere, indicating the Trove has excellent exploration potential. Durango received all the final drill permits for the Trove property in September 2019 and is ready to undertake its inaugural drill program.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the upcoming work programs, and other statements relating to the business, financial and technical prospects of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of minerals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

