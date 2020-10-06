Rio Tinto and AB InBev partner to deliver more sustainable beer can

Beer drinkers will soon be able to enjoy their favourite brew out of cans that are not only infinitely recyclable, but made from responsibly produced, low-carbon aluminium.

Rio Tinto and Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world’s largest brewer, have formed a global partnership to deliver a new standard of sustainable aluminium cans. In a first for the canned beverage industry, the two companies have signed an MOU committing to work with supply chain partners to bring AB InBev products to market in cans made from low-carbon aluminium that meets industry-leading sustainability standards.

Initially focused in North America, the partnership will see AB InBev use Rio Tinto’s low-carbon aluminium made with renewable hydropower along with recycled content to produce a more sustainable beer can. This will offer a potential reduction in carbon emissions of more than 30 percent per can compared to similar cans produced today using traditional manufacturing techniques in North America.

The partnership will also leverage outcomes from the development of ELYSIS, a disruptive zero carbon aluminium smelting technology.

The first 1 million cans produced through the partnership will be piloted in the United States on Michelob ULTRA, the fastest growing beer brand in the country.

Rio Tinto chief executive J-S Jacques said “Rio Tinto is pleased to continue to partner with customers in the value chain in an innovative way to meet their needs and help produce sustainable products. Our partnership with AB InBev is the latest development and reflects the great work of our commercial team.”

Currently, around 70 percent of the aluminium used in AB InBev cans produced in North America is recycled content. By pairing this recycled content with low-carbon aluminium, the brewer will take a key step towards reducing the carbon emissions in its packaging supply chain, which is the largest contributor of emissions by sector in the company's value chain.

“We are constantly looking for new ways to reduce our carbon footprint across our entire value chain and improve the sustainability of our packaging to reach our ambitious sustainability goals,” said Ingrid De Ryck, Vice President of Procurement and Sustainability, North America at AB InBev. “With this partnership, we will bring low-carbon aluminium to the forefront with our consumers and create a model for how companies can work with their suppliers to drive innovative and meaningful change for our environment.”

Rio Tinto Aluminium chief executive Alf Barrios said “This partnership will deliver cans for AB InBev’s customers that pair low carbon, responsibly produced aluminium with recycled aluminium. We look forward to working with AB InBev to continue our leadership on responsible aluminium, bringing transparency and traceability across the supply chain to meet consumer expectations for sustainable packaging.”

Through the partnership, AB InBev and Rio Tinto will work together to integrate innovative technology solutions into the brewer’s supply chain, advancing its transition toward more sustainable packaging and providing traceability on the aluminium used in cans.

Notes to editors

Rio Tinto is an industry leader in responsible aluminium production, with operations in Canada run on 100% renewable hydropower. In 2016, Rio Tinto launched RenewAl, the world’s first certified low CO2 primary aluminium brand. It has helped to pioneer responsible production standards for the global industry as a founding member of the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI), becoming the first producer to offer ASI Aluminium in 2018. Looking to the future, ELYSIS, Rio Tinto’s partnership with Alcoa supported by Apple and the governments of Canada and Quebec, is further developing a revolutionary new direct greenhouse emissions free aluminium smelting technology.

Category: General