Labrador Gold Announces $4.05 Million Investment Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to Accelerate Exploration at Kingsway

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2020 - Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LAB | OTCQX:NKOSF | FNR: 2N6) (“LabGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has agreed to issue on a non-brokered private placement basis 7,500,000 flow through units (the “FT units”) at a price of $0.54 per FT unit (the “Flow-Through Offering”), pursuant to a structured flow-through financing, for gross proceeds to LabGold of $4,050,000. Each FT Unit is comprised of one flow through common share and one non-flow through share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable to acquire a Common Share at C$0.60 for a period of two years after the date of issuance. Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. has agreed to purchase all of the FT units through a donation arrangement. As a result of the Flow-Through Offering, Palisades Goldcorp will become an insider of the Company holding approximately 11.7% of the Company after giving effect to the offering.

“I am very pleased with Palisades’ decision to add to their position in LabGold,” said Roger Moss, President and CEO of the Company. “Based on their knowledge and experience of the Gander Gold District through their involvement with New Found Gold, we take this as a vote of confidence in our exploration strategy and in the Kingsway Project. We are now fully funded for an aggressive exploration program to test the northeastern extension of the Appleton Fault Zone.“

LabGold may pay a finder’s fee to one or more arms’ length parties, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period from the date of issuance. Closing of the Private Placement is expected to take place on or about October 29, 2020 and remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The proceeds of the Flow-Through Offering will be used to fund LabGold’s exploration program at its Kingsway project in Newfoundland.

About Palisades Goldcorp

Palisades Goldcorp is Canada's resource focused merchant bank. Palisades' management team has a demonstrated track record of making money and is backed by many of the industry's most notable financiers. With junior resource equities valued at generational lows, management of Palisades believes the sector is on the cusp of a major bull market move. Palisades is positioning itself with significant stakes in undervalued companies and assets with the goal of generating superior returns

About Labrador Gold

Labrador Gold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in Eastern Canada.

In early March 2020, Labrador Gold acquired the option to earn a 100% interest in the Kingsway project in the Gander area of Newfoundland. The property is along strike to the northeast of New Found Gold’s discovery of 92.86 g/t Au over 19.0 metres on their Queensway property. (Note that mineralization hosted on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company’s property). In early July 2020, the Company signed an option agreement to acquire a third license to add to the property package which now covers approximately 77 km2. Infrastructure in the area is excellent located just 18km from the town of Gander with road access to the project, nearby electricity and abundant local water.

The Hopedale gold property covers much of the Florence Lake greenstone belt that stretches over 60 km. The belt is typical of greenstone belts around the world but has been underexplored by comparison. Initial work by Labrador Gold has identified a 3 kilometre mineralized section of the northern portion of the belt in the vicinity of the known Thurber Dog gold showing where grab samples assayed up to 7.8g/t gold.

The Ashuanipi gold project is located just 35 km from the historical iron ore mining community of Schefferville, which is linked by rail to the port of Sept Iles, Quebec in the south. The claim blocks cover large lake sediment gold anomalies that, with the exception of local prospecting, have not seen a systematic modern day exploration program. Results of the exploration to date show gold anomalies in soils and lake sediments over a 15 kilometre long by 2 to 6 kilometre wide north-south trend and over a 14 kilometre long by 2 to 4 kilometre wide east-west trend.

The Company has 93,294,175 common shares issued and outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LAB.

For more information please contact:

Roger Moss, President and CEO Tel: 416-704-8291

Or visit our website at: www.labradorgold.com

Twitter @LabGoldCorp

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.