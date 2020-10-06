Trillium Gold Intersects 15.41 grams per tonne gold over 7.05m at Newman Todd

Confirmation of high-grade gold mineralization in the west Red Lake area, a region historically under-explored, showing Red Lake-style gold mineralization

Hole NT20-169 intersected 15.41 g/t gold (Au) over 7.05m, starting at 226m downhole in the Newman Todd Zone in geology favourable for hosting high-grade gold mineralization

Hole NT20-167 intersected 8.63 g/t Au over 6.55m

Ongoing testing of mineralized and structural controls to expand previously known areas of mineralization

First drilling and batch of assays (since 2013) from the phase one drill program

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: TGM) ("Trillium" or the "Company") is very pleased to report that assay results have been received from the first four holes of its recent 3,186 metre drill program on the Newman Todd Property. The early success of the program, prior to the receipt of the assays for the remaining holes has provided enough encouragement to restart drilling, expected to commence shortly.

"These new intersections on the Newman Todd Zone have confirmed high–grade gold mineralization over significant widths, including 15.41 g/t Au over 7.05 m" says William Paterson, Trillium Gold's VP of Exploration, "We have been focusing on refining the structural and mineralization controls in the region and were able to validate a hypothesis based on the reinterpretation of the structural model with the drill results to date. Previously, the west end of the Red Lake greenstone belt had been considered to be less prospective with the absence of the Red Lake mine-hosting Balmer volcanic rocks, however we have since confirmed high-grade gold in this area. We will continue to explore in the west end and test the strike and down-dip potential for additional gold mineralization", Mr. Paterson continued.

Russell Starr, CEO of Trillium Gold comments "These initial drill intersections at the Newman Todd Zone are highly encouraging. The potential for Newman Todd to host additional high-grade mineralization is very exciting given we are surrounded by several producing and past producing mines in one of the most prolific gold camps located in Red Lake (and the world). These results highlight the significant potential of our exploration program on the Newman Todd target that has not undergone any drilling since 2013. By drilling perpendicular to, and in the opposite direction from the majority of historical drilling, we have intersected meaningful high-grade gold mineralization over substantial widths, a major success for Trillium shareholders."

The Newman Todd Zone is currently a 2.2 km long and up to 200m wide structural target which is part of the Red Lake Gold Camp. The drill results in Table 1 below are complete results from the first four of nine drill holes in our phase one drill program, the first since 2013. Assays are pending for the remaining five holes. Drilling from 2013 and earlier had mostly focused on testing the zone by targeting the footwall by drilling to the southeast, potentially undercutting much of the targeted zone. Newman Todd is a highly prospective target with 41% of the 165 historic drill holes having intervals of greater than 10 g/t gold over various lengths. In addition, nearly all drilling has been to depths less than 400m. The Red Lake Camp is famously known for high grade gold mineralization at depth with Evolution Mining's Red Lake Gold Mine currently reaching depths of several thousands of feet. Trillium will continue to test various drill orientations in order to develop a comprehensive understanding of the mineralization and structural controls and test the depth potential of the Newman Todd Zone. Figure 1 below shows the location of the Newman Todd Zone as well as its relative location to the producing and past producing mines within the Red Lake Camp.

The first two holes targeting the main Newman Todd Zone, perpendicular to the historical drilling, intersected high-grade narrow mineralized structures along with very broad zones of elevated gold mineralization, greater than 100 ppb Au. Hole NT20-166 showed 38% of all assays intersected better than 100 ppb Au, including higher grade sections of 8.58 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) over 1.00m from 169.00m, 9.09 g/t Au over 3.30m from 176.30m, and 6.90 g/t Au over 2.60m from 247.00m. Hole NT20-167 had 40% of all assays intersecting better than 100ppb Au, including 8.18 g/t Au over 1.00m from 87.00m, 3.69 g/t Au over 1.67m from 237.00m, and 8.63 g/t Au over 6.55m from 311.15m. These holes confirmed that vein style mineralization is, in part, contained in veins running nearly parallel to the historical drilling direction within the NT Zone.

Hole NT20-168 intersected the NT Zone mineralization at an approximate depth of 475m to 536m downhole. This hole was intermittently mineralized, at greater than 100ppb Au, from 90m down hole to 624m. This hole intersected 1.60 g/t Au over 6.00m from 506.00m. Four composite intervals with gold grades above 0.50 g/t Au were intersected on the hangingwall (south east) side of the NT Zone.

Hole NT20-169 was designed to test the shallow sediments in the hangingwall of the NT Zone, and extended to target the NT Zone. This hole was drilled from the opposite direction of most holes drilled into the NT Zone. It returned four significant composite intercepts, including 0.97 g/t Au over 2.55m from 137.7m in a chert breccia with pyrite-magnetite iron formation, the original target of the hole. At the contact between the NT Zone and the bounding felsic unit on the footwall, a 15.41 g/t Au zone over 7.05m was intersected from 226m, with visible gold specks noted in 2 intervals after subsequent review of the core.

Hole

Number FROM

(m) TO

(m) WIDTH

(m) Au

(g/t) NT20-166 56.00 57.00 1.00 1.51 NT20-166 89.00 89.61 0.61 1.83 NT20-166 100.35 105.35 5.00 0.48 NT20-166 116.53 117.75 1.22 1.07 NT20-166 119.59 120.60 1.01 1.43 NT20-166 161.70 163.10 1.40 5.22 NT20-166 169.00 170.00 1.00 8.58 NT20-166 176.30 179.60 3.30 9.09 Including: 177.50 178.50 1.00 29.03 NT20-166 181.50 183.20 1.70 0.85 NT20-166 193.00 197.70 4.70 0.88 NT20-166 201.70 203.70 2.00 2.69 NT20-166 204.70 207.35 2.65 0.76 NT20-166 223.70 225.25 1.55 1.78 NT20-166 247.00 249.60 2.60 6.90 Including: 248.65 249.60 1.00 11.58 NT20-166 282.00 285.00 3.00 0.48 NT20-166 309.30 310.20 0.90 3.11 NT20-166 317.00 320.00 3.00 1.01 NT20-166 329.00 330.00 1.00 2.32 NT20-166 349.00 351.00 2.00 0.93 NT20-167 44.50 46.50 2.00 2.09 NT20-167 87.00 88.00 1.00 8.18 NT20-167 110.00 113.00 3.00 1.58 NT20-167 121.8 122.8 1.00 2.32 NT20-167 140.00 142.00 2.00 1.33 NT20-167 182.00 198.00 16.00 1.10 NT20-167 207.00 212.00 5.00 1.79 NT20-167 227.00 231.00 4.00 1.23 NT20-167 237.00 238.6 1.60 3.69 NT20-167 279.00 280.00 1.00 0.92 NT20-167 296.50 299.55 3.05 1.01 NT20-167 311.15 317.70 6.55 8.63 Including: 314.30 314.70 0.40 29.35 NT20-168 158.20 160.20 2.00 2.34 NT20-168 164.90 168.00 3.10 1.57 NT20-168 478.00 478.65 0.65 3.17 NT20-168 506.00 512.00 6.00 1.60 NT20-169 137.70 140.25 2.55 0.97 NT20-169 163.00 164.50 1.50 0.70 NT20-169 203.35 204.35 1.00 1.09 NT20-169 226.00 233.05 7.05 15.41 Including: 226.00 230.30 4.30 23.88 Including: 229.18 230.30 1.12 69.85 NT20-169 245.00 246.00 1.00 1.13

All drilling was supervised by Paul Barc, PGeo. Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core facility on site. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and half cores are sent for analysis to the SGS Laboratory in Red Lake, ON, an accredited mineral analysis laboratory. All samples are analysed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning over 10.0 g/t gold are analysed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Duplicate assays of approximately 5% of the samples are also obtained from the coarse reject of the original sample. Selected samples with results greater than one ounce per ton gold are also analyzed with a standard 1 kg metallic screen fire assay. Certified gold reference standards and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream, as part of Trillium Gold's quality control/quality assurance program (QAQC). No QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein. All drill intercepts reported are down-hole core lengths.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert W. Schafer QP, PGeo, a Chairman of the Board of Trillium Gold Mines and William Paterson QP, PGeo, VP of Exploration of Trillium Gold Mines, as defined by NI 43-101.

