Western Magnesium Acknowledges Statement of Claim

NEW YORK, October 6, 2020 - Western Magnesium Corp. (TSXV:WMG) (Frankfurt-M1V) (OTC:MLYF) ("Western Magnesium" or the "Company") has become aware of a statement of claim filed against the Company by Jim Sever. The statement of claim is currently under the review of Western Magnesium's legal council, and does affect normal company operations. Western Magnesium will continue to give timely updates regarding this matter. Disruption to the Company's operations has not, and will not, be affected by the matters brought forth by Jim Sever and his legal counterpart. Business continues with Western Magnesium as it strives forward to become the number one global producer of green magnesium metal.

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and light weight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

Company Contact: David Melles | dmelles@westmagcorp.com | 604-423-2709

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including the Company's dolomite reserves may not be mined because of technical, regulatory, financing or other obstacles, the market price for magnesium may make our resources uneconomic and we may not be able hire and retain skilled employees. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

For additional information please visit our website at www.westmagcorp.com

View our profile on SEDAR

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.