Guardian Exploration Inc. Announces Election of New Director

Calgary, October 6, 2020 - Guardian Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GX) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that Kevin Flaherty has been elected as a director of the Corporation.

Kevin Flaherty has been active in the SE Asia region for more than 20 years and is a recognized specialist in energy and natural resources. He has an established track record of identifying attractive projects, establishing companies, executing valuation growth and structuring exits. In his role at Saigon Asset Management, as Managing Director - Energy & Natural Resources, he is responsible for direct investments and advisory services in the energy and natural resources sector. One of the proprietary investments spearheaded by Mr. Flaherty has been the structuring and establishment of Savitar Exploration Limited, a private company that has two mining exploration projects in Myanmar: the advanced Kanbauk Tin-Tungsten-Fluorspar mine and the Yamethin gold exploration project. Mr. Flaherty is also a Director of Indochina Energy Partners Pte. Ltd., a solar power firm that operates in SE Asia, developing and financing solar power projects.

Kevin received both a B.A. in Economics and an MBA in Finance from the University of Calgary.

The addition of Mr. Flaherty to the Corporation's board of directors is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

