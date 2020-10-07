Oakley Ventures Announces Exercise of Koster Dam Property Option

Vancouver, October 6, 2020 - Oakley Ventures Inc. (CSE: OAKY) (the "Company" or "Oakley") is pleased to announce that the Company has exercised its option with Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. ("CRR") to acquire a 45% interest in the Koster Dam property located in the Clinton Mining Division of British Columbia (the "Property"). The Property consists of 10 mineral claims that were formerly 100% owned by CRR, but which are now split between the parties as to 55% (CRR) and 45% (Oakley).

The Company acquired the option pursuant to an amended and restated option and joint venture agreement with CRR dated October 26, 2018, as amended (the "Option Agreement"), and was able to exercise the option upon completing certain required qualifying expenditures on the Property. In accordance with the terms of the Option Agreement, Oakley's 45% interest in the Property's will not vest until 30 days following the exercise of the option, during which time the Company expects to prepare and negotiate a joint venture agreement with CRR on substantially the terms set out in Schedule "B" to the Option Agreement.

About Oakley Ventures Inc.

Oakley Ventures Inc. is a junior Canadian-based mining company with a focus on identifying and evaluating mineral resource projects for further exploration and future development, if warranted. The Company is currently focused on exploring the Koster Dam property located in the Clinton Mining Division of British Columbia, in which Oakley has a 45% interest.

