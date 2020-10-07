Bam Bam Begins Phase 2-Deep Core Drilling at the Majuba Hill Property

Vancouver, October 7, 2020 - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has engaged Falcon Drilling Ltd. ("Falcon") of Carson City, Nevada to drill 4,500 feet (1,372 m) of core in three holes at its flagship Majuba Hill Property (the "Property"), a copper, silver, gold porphyry project located in Pershing County, Nevada.

The Falcon BBS-56 deep hole drill rig is on-site and the Phase 2 drilling program is underway with each hole measuring approximately 1,500 feet (457m) each into the sulfide copper zone below the oxide copper zone drilled in holes MHB-1 through MHB-6. The rig is set up on hole MHB-7 which is a step-out hole from the sulfide copper mineralization intersected in historic core hole MMX-24.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/65348_1e3d562e84cce8d2_002full.jpg

MMX-24 intersected 370 feet (112.8m) @ 0.45% Cu & 11.8 ppm Ag from 730 to 1100 ft (222.5 to 335.3m) and the entire hole averaged 0.17% Cu and 8.1 ppm Ag from 0 to 1200.5 ft (0-365.9m).

The core hole planned for site PDH19-3 will test a high chargeability IP zone that is coincident with the high-grade copper in previous drilling, and the core hole planned for site PDH19-2 is planned to extend the copper mineralization beneath the historic underground mine workings in the Middle Adit.

Mr. David Greenway reports: "These Phase 2 core holes will help us outline the large scale mine potential that we see at Majuba. The ongoing exploration program and drill results continue to provide exciting results which we expect to lead to a significant, new porphyry copper deposit."

About Majuba Hill Property

The Majuba Hill Property encompasses 4,822 acres of surface and mineral rights that includes 3 patented lode mining claims and 632 acres of privately-owned surface and minerals. The property is easily accessed via 23 miles of well-maintained dirt roads leading from U.S. Interstate 80.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

The Company has a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Majuba Hill Project. Drill samples are delivered by the company consulting geologist to the secure warehouse facility in Elko, Nevada. Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half is placed in labeled cloth sample bags. RC and core samples are then transported directly to the ALS Sample Prep Facility in Elko, Nevada. ALS will then transport the prepared pulps to their analytical lab in Reno, Nevada or Vancouver, B.C. All samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, and 31 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS method Au-AA23 which is a fire assay with an AAS finish on a 30-gram split. Copper, silver and the remaining 31 elements are determined by ALS method ME-ICP61 which is a four-acid digestion and ICP-AES assay. Approximately 5% of the submitted samples are copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps, which are inserted in the analytical sample sequence. The sample rejects and remaining pulps will be retrieved from ALS.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").



About Bam BAM Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/gold assets. With its flagship project being Majuba Hill copper gold project located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions and government regulations supportive of mining operations.

On Behalf of the Board of Bam Bam Resources Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

