U.S. Gold Corp. Sets Annual General Meeting (AGM) Date

ELKO, Oct. 7, 2020 - U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) (the "Company"), a gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 8:00am PT. Due to COVID-19 considerations, the Company has decided to hold its AGM virtually. Shareholders will be able to login and participate in the AGM using the following details:

Event: U.S. Gold Corp. Annual General Meeting Date: Monday, November 9, 2020 Time: 8:00am PT Location: Virtual – login details available at: www.usgold.vote

The record date for the Annual General Meeting is September 18, 2020. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on September 18, 2020, may vote at the meeting. As permitted by the "Notice and Access" rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company mailed shareholders as of the record date a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and has posted its proxy materials online at: www.usgold.vote. The Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials contains instructions on how to access the Company's proxy materials online, including its proxy statement and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2020, as well as instructions on how shareholders may vote their shares at the AGM. Shareholders may request paper copies of the proxy materials and the Annual Report by following the instructions in Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold

