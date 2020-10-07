Pan American Silver to Announce Q3 2020 Unaudited Results on November 4 Conference Call and Webcast on November 5

VANCOUVER, Oct. 7, 2020 - Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American") will announce its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after market close.
Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date:
Thursday, November 5, 2020
Time:
11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT)
Dial-in numbers:
1-800-319-4610 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.)
+1-604-638-5340 (international participants)
Webcast:
panamericansilver.com
Callers should dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The live webcast and presentation slides will be available at panamericansilver.com. An archive of the webcast will also be available for three months.
About Pan American Silver
Pan American owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina and Bolivia. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. As the world's second largest primary silver producer with the largest silver reserve base globally, we provide enhanced exposure to silver in addition to a diversified portfolio of gold producing assets. Pan American has a 26-year history of operating in Latin America, earning an industry-leading reputation for corporate social responsibility, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".
