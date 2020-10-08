Manganese X Energy Subsidiary Signs MOU for USA Patented Purebiotic HVAC Delivery System for Virus and Bacteria Mitigation

Montreal, October 7, 2020 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: MNXXF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") Montréal, Québec, Canada announces that Disruptive Battery Corp. ("DBC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Manganese X, is pleased to confirm that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with PureBiotics to acquire a significant equity share of up to 50% in a PureBiotics Environmental Air Quality Control Company.

The manufactured product will be a US-based Air Quality Control Delivery System. The environmental air solution will incorporate our US Patented disinfection apparatus system, designed to circulate air disinfection agents (ADAs) through a building's HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) distribution system, as well as provide our proprietary proven safe & effective biological solutions for air and surface environmental control for healthier homes and buildings.

The CEO of PureBiotics, Lino Morris, has been recently appointed to the DBC advisory board. He is known as a developer of innovative scientific and healthcare solutions, biological manufacturing operations and systems design. Lino has a reputation with governments and companies in a dozen countries for rapidly overcoming all obstacles and delivering on commitments. Lino brings more than 40 years of successful business experience in the pharmaceutical industry and has worked closely with the FDA and other Government Agencies both domestically and around the world.

The Prime Objective of the JV is to form a NewCo to provide solutions to all the concerns, problems and healthcare factors risks with the air quality in all homes and businesses, including lowering the risk of infections, as well as allergens, contaminants and odors - and to do so by combining 'PureBiotics' existing product lines and technologies with the patent and other resources of Manganese X and its subsidiary.

It is intended that additional testing and validation will be spearheaded under the guidance of Lino Morris, who has reached out to well-known US universities with laboratories well accepted by the FDA, EPA, USDA and other government regulatory and registration agencies to perform the additional testing on the air quality control delivery system as the new patented additions are added to our systems.

"We have pretty strong circumstantial evidence, in a number of these superspreading indoor incidents, that there must have been a significant component of aerosol or airborne transmission," said William Bahnfleth, chair of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) Epidemic Task Force, in a Scientific American article published on October 1, 2020.

Bahnfleth noted several examples, including a restaurant in Guangzhou, China, where multiple people without direct contact with one another became infected from a single individual, and a choir practice in Washington state where presumed droplet and aerosol spread from singing sickened 53 people, two of whom died.

Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X Energy, comments: "We are living in unusual times and air quality is of paramount importance. Breathing air that is cleansed of pathogens and other contaminants is essential to all our health and wellness. We are focusing on using HVAC centric technology and our proprietary vaporous solutions to mitigate viruses, bacteria, molds and other contaminants from the air in self-contained environments. We welcome this JV opportunity as we feel it not only makes excellent business sense in terms of scalability, but it also offers relevancy in health and wellness. Moreover, it is a great opportunity to create shareholder value."

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese's X mission is to expand its existing high potential manganese mining holdings with additional sites located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition, our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally and geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions technologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

