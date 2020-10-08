Bathurst Metals Increases Financing Due to Strong Demand

Vancouver, October 8, 2020 - Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV:BMV.H previously Pacific Cascade Minerals Inc. PCV.H) ("Bathurst" or the "Company") today announced that due to strong demand, it has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement from 7,500,000 units to 8,200,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit (the "Placement"). The aggregate gross proceeds of the Placement are expected to be up to $820,000.00 instead of the originally planned $750,000.00.

Bathurst's President and CEO, Hardy Forzley, noted: "We are very encouraged by the strong demand for the Placement. This will enable us to clear up all outstanding debt and move forward with a strong balance sheet."

In all other respects, the terms of the Placement will be as announced on September 17, 2020. The Placement is expected to close on or about October 20, 2020.

Completion of the Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Harold Forzley"

President / CEO

Bathurst Metals Corp.

For more information contact Harold Forzley, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.