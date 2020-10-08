Desert Mountain Energy Signs Engineering Contract for Helium Enhancment Facilities

Vancouver, October 8, 2020 - - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:DME) U.S. (OTC:DMEHF) (Frankfurt:QM01) From the President of the Company.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract for the engineering gas feed study with SIGIT, with offices located in Denver, CO. to design the solar power operated processing facilities for the helium operations in NE Arizona. The company currently plans on starting helium production in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded exploration and resource company focused on the discovery and development of rare earth gas fields in the US. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the green energy and high technology industries.

Don Mosher, Vice President of Finance (604) 617-5448 E-mail: Don@desertmountainenergy.com

