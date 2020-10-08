American Battery Metals Corporation Appoints Menka Sethi as Chief Operating Officer

INCLINE VILLAGE, October 8, 2020 - American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), which is in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company, today announced the appointment of Menka Sethi as Chief Operating Officer. The Company is an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and extraction company with mineral resources in Nevada.

Sethi is a recognized expert in corporate strategy, policy and communications. She comes to the Company from Facebook, where she led the Company's location strategy and managed its $1B investment and policy initiative to build more affordable housing in communities where Facebook operates. As a licensed architect, she previously led real estate development, finance and management projects worldwide.

"Menka brings an energy and experience to our company that is unsurpassed," said, American Battery Metals Corp. Chief Executive Officer Doug Cole. "Her experience in strategy, finance operations and facilities set our Company up for sustained growth long into the future. We are excited to welcome her."

Ms. Sethi will lead day-to-day operations as a core member of the executive team. She will also oversee policy and communications. She has a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University and an architecture degree from Carnegie Mellon University. Menka will remain actively involved in her housing policy work, as a board member of Alto Housing, and a strategic advisor to start-up companies and advocacy organizations looking to address California's housing crisis. She also retains a faculty appointment in city and regional planning at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

"American Battery Technology Company is elemental to the future of how we power our cities, from our homes to vehicles in a way that addresses climate change and benefits local communities." She said. "I'm excited to help lead a company that is bringing all of this together. Our work is going to power the clean energy economy and leave the planet a cleaner place for generations to come."

American Battery Technology Company is uniquely positioned to supply battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, extraction technology, and primary resources. The Company recently announced the groundbreaking of its lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Fernley, NV. The Company is focused on its lithium-ion battery recycling, its proprietary extraction technology, and resource production projects in Nevada, to become a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the rapidly growing electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

For more information, please visit: www.americanbatterytechnology.com

American Battery Metals Corp.

American Battery Metals Corp. (www.batterymetals.com) (OTCQB:ABML) is an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced extraction company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada. The company is focused on its lithium-ion battery recycling and resource production projects in Nevada, with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the rapidly growing electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected project economics for Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), including estimates of life of mine, average production, cash costs, AISC, initial CAPEX, sustaining CAPEX, pre-tax IRR, pre-tax NPV, net cash flows and recovery rates, the impact of self-mining versus contract mining, the timing to obtain necessary permits, the submission of the project for final investment approval and the timing of initial gold production after investment approval and full financing, metallurgy and processing expectations, the mineral resource estimate, expectations regarding the ability to expand the mineral resource through future drilling, ongoing work to be conducted at the Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), and the potential results of such efforts, the potential commissioning of a Pre-Feasibility study and the effects on timing of the project, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

Contact Information

p775-473-4744

info@batterymetals.com

SOURCE: American Battery Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609697/American-Battery-Metals-Corporation-Appoints-Menka-Sethi-as-Chief-Operating-Officer