Northern Shield Defines Distinct Gold Trends as well as a Large Copper Anomaly at Root & Cellar

OTTAWA, Oct. 8, 2020 - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) is pleased to announce results from its soil sampling program at the Root & Cellar Property that has defined a distinct series of gold anomalous trends as well as a large area moderately anomalous in copper. The Company is exploring Root & Cellar for epithermal gold mineralization and porphyry copper. The Company can earn a 100% interest in the Root & Cellar Property.

The soil sample program consisted of 1143 samples collected over a grid measuring approximately 5 x 2 kilometres. In summary, the results show a large area moderately anomalous in copper near the western end of soil grid, a series of 6 well defined "corridors" of anomalous gold to the north and east of the copper anomaly, and an area of more irregularly distributed gold anomalies that form a halo along the western margin of the copper anomaly in association with a distinct series of pathfinder elements (see images A&B).

Gold Anomalies

Of the six "corridor" anomalies, four are of particular interest as they are all about 150 meters wide and trend ESE which is consistent with recently mapped structures.

Conquest West: The Conquest West soil anomaly is about 600 meters in length and hosts a gold showing previously discovered by the prospector with grades of up to 47 g/t Au.

Conquest East: The eastern soil anomaly is a new area of interest and with a strike length of about 600 meters.

Little Pond: The anomaly lies one kilometer north of Conquest and occurs at the intersection of ESE and ENE trending structures. This is another newly identified gold target that includes the highest gold assay from the soil sample program of 493 ppb Au.

Red Rock. The Red Rock soil anomaly is the longest to date at over 1 kilometer in length. Previous prospecting at one specific location along this corridor identified gold-bearing boulders which assayed up to 2.4 g/t Au (see image D). However, the length of the soil anomaly suggests that there could be additional mineralization to be found. The Red Rock "corridor" differs from the others in that it also hosts sporadic but highly anomalous copper with soils assaying up to 1143 ppm Cu.

The sporadic gold anomalies that are near the western edge of the grid are associated with a distinct zone of anomalous arsenic, antimony and tin that forms a partial halo around the copper. This area includes the Drop Zone Showing.

Copper Anomaly

The copper anomaly (up to 281 ppm Cu) is approximately 2 kilometers in diameter and closely associated with bismuth, tellurium and selenium with elevated lead and zinc near its western margin. Copper mineralization is known from the area with 70 previously collected rock samples assaying over 0.1% Cu with a high of 10.5%. The copper is generally hosted in strongly altered basalts and less commonly in quartz porphyries and rhyolites.

"We are very encouraged by the soil sample results, especially with the very distinct and linear nature of the gold anomalies, which provides more confidence that the gold may be sourced in the underlying structures. Field crews are on their way to conduct follow-up prospecting and sampling of these anomalies. Our growing knowledge continues to support an intermediate to high sulfidation epithermal model for the gold at Root & Cellar. Of interest too is the large copper anomaly and associated pathfinders that may be suggestive of copper mineralization at depth though further work is required to support a porphyry model for the copper. (see image C)."

Ian Bliss – President & CEO

The soil sampling program at Root & Cellar was overseen by Mr. Bryan Sparrow (P. Geo., Eastern Geo Services Inc.), a registered professional geoscientist (PEGNL) and a Qualified Person under the National Instrument 43-101. Samples from the program were processed by ALS Global in Sudbury, Ontario, and analysed in Vancouver, BC, for a multi trace-element package that included gold. Samples were digested using aqua regia and the resulting solution were analyzed by inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectrometry (ICP-AES) and ICP-MS (mass spectrometry).

Update on Shot Rock.

A CSAMT geophysical survey will commence shortly at Shot Rock. The survey grid is in place and the survey was intended to start last week but due to a sudden change in the provincial government's process regarding quarantine exemptions, which had previously been granted, operations had to be delayed.

Prospecting is also underway in other portions of the Shot Rock Property to follow up on previously collected gold anomalous stream sediment samples and other indications. Rock samples from the new areas are being submitted to the lab and details will be provided shortly.

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company focused on generating high-quality exploration programs with experience in many geological terranes. It is known as a leader in executing grass roots exploration programs using a model driven approach. Seabourne Resources Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northern Shield focussing on epithermal gold and related deposits in Atlantic Canada.

