BEDFORD, October 8, 2020 - NSGold Corp. (TSXV:NSX) ("NSGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR of a technical report supporting the updated inferred mineral resources for the Mooseland Gold Property as described in detail in the Company's news release dated September 16, 2020.

The technical report is titled "Updated 43-101 Resource Report for the Mooseland Gold Property" and was prepared by MineTech International Limited of Halifax, Nova Scotia in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. The technical report is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and will also be available on the Company's website at www.nsgoldcorp.com.

About NSGold

NSGold's core asset is the 100% owned Mooseland Gold Property located in Halifax County, Nova Scotia. Total inferred mineral resources for the Mooseland Property are estimated at 3,454,000 tonnes with an average diluted grade of 4.71 grams per tonne containing 523,000 ounces of gold using a cut-off grade of 2 grams per tonne (see NSGold news release dated September 16, 2020). A 2% gross metal royalty is payable to Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX:GMX).

For further information, please contact:

Hans van Hoof

CEO, NSGold Corp.

hans.vanhoof@nsgoldcorp.com Glenn Holmes

CFO, NSGold Corp.

glenn.holmes@nsgoldcorp.com

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: NSGold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609733/NSGold-Corporation-Files-Technical-Report-for-Mooseland-Gold-Property