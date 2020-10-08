Stevens Gold Extends Lease Payment Date on Black Point Property

Vancouver, October 8, 2020 - Stevens Gold Nevada Inc. (CSE: SG) ("Stevens Gold") is pleased to announce that its Option Agreement on its Black Point Property has been amended to extend the date of its next Lease Payment from October 10, 2020 to December 9, 2020. The next lease payment is US$25,000. Stevens Gold has paid the optionor, Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GDP) ("Golden Pursuit"), US$5,000 for the extension.

The Black Point Property consists of 80 lode mining claims covering approximately 1,600 acres and is located in Eureka County, Nevada, 11 miles northeast of Eureka and 18 miles west of the Bald Mountain-Alligator Ridge-Yankee mining district.

Pursuant to its Option Agreement with Golden Pursuit, Stevens Gold has the right to purchase a 60% interest in the Black Point Property by making a payment of US$500,000 (the "Purchase Price") at any time during the term of the Option Agreement. Until the payment of the Purchase Price, Stevens Gold has agreed to make annual lease payments to Golden Pursuit.

Stevens Gold has completed a drilling program on the Black Point Property and intends to examine assay and ICP-OES results and deliberate prior to determining its next move in relation to further exploration.

About Stevens Gold Nevada Inc.:

Stevens Gold Nevada Inc. is a mineral exploration company. Its primary business objective is to explore its optioned claims in Nevada with a view to acquiring ownership interest in the Black Point property.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Stevens Gold. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Stevens Gold. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Although Stevens Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Stevens Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

