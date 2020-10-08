Durango Identifies Additional Areas of Interest at Windfall Lake, QC

Vancouver, October 8, 2020 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") is pleased to report that further to its news release dated September 11, 2020, mechanical trenching has identified additional areas of interest on its Trove Property at Windfall Lake, Quebec.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 - Mineralized contact volcanic-sediment with carbonate alteration

The new outcrops are located within 100 metres from the first series of planned drill holes on the Trove Property which are designed to test continuity of mineralized trend between two drill intersections of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX-OSK) (OSK-UB-18-083 intersected 1.03 g/t Au and 5.13 g/t Au, OSK-UB-18-085 intersected 1.85 g/t Au) as well as near surface geophysical targets with coincident till with gold grains and gold anomalies in the rock samples. The new outcrop is in proximity of the northeast shear zone and is a contact zone of the volcanics and sediments. Mineralization was observed in a felsic dike with pyrite in quartz veining and carbonate alteration on the newly stripped outcrops.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 - Biotite-chlorite altered sediment with mineralized quartz carbonate vein

Durango's technical team recently discovered a northeast trending shear zone on the Trove Property as announced on September 11, 2020. In the Windfall Lake deposit area, the volcanic rocks are intruded by a series of felsic dikes near contacts between volcanic and sediments which host quartz veins with pyrite. The team has also confirmed an important regional deformation northeast shear with carbonate alteration in the wall rock zones that delineate the structural domains.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3 - Mineralized 3-5% fine disseminated pyrite felsic dyke in volcanic near contact with sediment

Additional mineralization was also seen in the nearby sediments represented by pyrite, pyrrhotite and molybdenite in alteration zone (silica, biotite, chlorite and carbonate) including to quartz-carbonate veins.

Channel samples were taken from this new area of interest and have been sent for assay to the SGS Canada lab in Val d'Or, Quebec.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango, stated, "I would like to thank Durango's exploration crew for such a great job on Phase I of our fall exploration program at Windfall Lake. The results in the mechanical trenching this month have been eye opening with the discovery of a sizable northeast shear zone, multiple locations with quartz veining and pyrite at surface and important geological indicators near the initial drill targets. The results to date highlight both the quality of our team to quickly perform grass roots work and the potential of our Trove Property at Windfall Lake. We look forward to the analysis of the field data in hopes to continue exploration and drilling into the winter months."

The technical contents of this press release were approved by George Yordanov, professional geologist, an Independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The Trove Property has not yet been subject to an NI-43-101 report.

Trove, Quebec

Durango owns 100% interest in the Trove claims, which are surrounded by Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX-OSK), in the Windfall Lake area between Val d'Or and Chibougamau, Quebec. The 1,185 hectare property is compelling due to the coincidence of gold found in tills coinciding with magnetic highs, several Induced Polarization anomalies and two faults crosscutting the property. The fault systems north and south of the Trove, control gold mineralization elsewhere, indicating the Trove has excellent exploration potential. Durango received all the final drill permits for the Trove property in September 2019 and is undertaking its inaugural drill program.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the upcoming work programs, and other statements relating to the business, financial and technical prospects of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of minerals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.