Defense Metals Appoints Andrew Leland as Strategic Advisor

VANCOUVER, Oct. 8, 2020 - Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals") (TSXV: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMTF) (FSE: 35D) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andrew Leland as a Strategic Advisor to the Company.

Andrew Leland commented that:

"There has never been a more pressing time than now for the United States of America and its allies to secure Rare Earth Elements from safe, reliable and friendly countries."

Mr. Leland, Systems Engineer (Science and Technology/Innovation focus) with Lockheed Martin since 2017, directly support's a Special Operation customer's innovation cell, which identifies innovation needs of the Special Operation's enterprise, finds solutions, partners with strategic partners, and enables transition to acquisition programs of records.

Mr. Leland earned his commission in US Army in 1998 as a graduate of the Reserve Officer Training Corps program at Norwich University. He served as an US Army Air Defense Officer focused on Short Range Air Defense for eight years, and has participated in multiple combat tours supporting Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom (OEF/OIF) operations in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Iraq. After leaving the service in 2006, Mr. Leland has been employed with companies across both industry and defense contracting sectors. Mr. Leland's bio: https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrew-leland-764a3b8

Craig Taylor, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Defense Metals comments:

"Mr. Leland brings a wealth of experience and strategic know-how, through his experience with Lockheed Martin and several other major US defense contractors. These relationships will be instrumental in helping Defense Metals find partnerships, secure potential offtake agreements, and other business opportunities. He is very familiar with working with high-level government and military personnel as well as corporate and technology executives which will provide an enormous advantage for Defense Metals moving forward. We are excited to work with Andrew and know he will add tremendous value to our team."

Wicheeda REE Project

The Wicheeda REE project has indicated mineral resources of 4,890,000 tonnes averaging 3.02% LREO (Light Rare Earth Elements) and inferred mineral resources of 12,100,000 tonnes averaging 2.90% LREO1.

________________________ 1 Technical Report on the Wicheeda Property, British Columbia, effective June 27, 2020 and prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd. (Steven J. Nicholls, B.A. Sc., MAIG and Kristopher J. Raffle, B.Sc., P.Geo) is available under Defense Metals Corp.'s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

About Defense Metals Corp.

Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power market, military, national security and the production of "GREEN" energy technologies, such as, high strength alloys and rare earth magnets. Defense Metals has an option to acquire 100% of the 1,708 hectare Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Property located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol "DEFN" on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States, under "DFMTF" on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under "35D".

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Wicheeda REE Property has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a director of Defense Metals and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

