International Montoro Resources Mobilizes Airborne Magnetics Survey on Blackfly Gold Project, Atikokan, Ontario

VANCOUVER, October 8, 2020 - International Montoro Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMT)(Frankfurt:O4T1), (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has contracted ProspectAir of Gatineau, Québec to complete an airborne geophysics survey of the 1,296-hectare Blackfly Gold Project in Northwestern Ontario. The survey will consist of high-resolution airborne magnetics and time-domain electromagnetic data collection over 203-line kilometers at 100m spacing and will be performed in conjunction with Falcon Gold's recently announced airborne survey in order to minimize helicopter and equipment mobilization costs. The survey will utilize Geometric's G-822A Airborne High Sensitivity Magnetometer and ProspecTEM heliborne Time-Domain EM technology to provide efficient and detailed data to target gold mineralization along the Blackfly Trend. The survey parameters have been optimized based on the regional geological trends and will allow for the delineation of property wide geological units and structures. The data will be used to correlate the historic gold mineralization identified by past operators through diamond drilling and surface mapping along the Blackfly Main, Northwest, and Southwest mineralized structures which host up to 167 g/t gold.

Figure 1: Blackfly Project and Airborne Geophysics Proposed Survey Grid

Project Highlights

The Blackfly Gold Project is located along the Marmion Fault Zone and consists of 64 unpatented mining claims totaling 1,296 hectares of land. The project is situated 300 meters south of Highway 622 and 13.6 kilometers southwest along strike of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit (Open pit measured and indicated mineral resources at the project are estimated at 208 million tonnes grading 0.67 g/t gold containing 4.5 million ounces of gold) and is situated within a similar suite of volcanic and granitic rocks mapped as the margin of the Marmion Batholith of the south-central Wabigoon geological subprovince. The project is situated west and immediately tied-on to Falcon Gold Corp's Central Canada Project which has reported outstanding recent drill intercepts of up to 10.17 g/t Au over 3 meters and a non-complaint "historic" resource of 230,000 oz @ 9.9 g/t Au. Geological highlights of the project include:

Grab samples taken near the historic shaft in 2010 ranged from 87 to 167 g/t Au.

Blackfly Main Vein was 1.07 m @ 15.1 g/t Au from hole BF10-04.

Blackfly Northwest system was 8.26 m @ 0.94 g/t Au from hole BF10-03.

Geological mapping indicated the structural lineament which hosts the Blackfly Vein and bears similar alteration/mineralization can be traced for 4.4 kilometers.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Alex Pleson, P. Geo., who is a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists on Ontario and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About International Montoro Resources Inc.

Int. Montoro Resources Inc. listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

Exploits Zone, Newfoundland (Slip and Victoria Lake - Au Prospects)

Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au prospect)

Red Lake, Ontario (Camping Lake - Au prospect)

Elliot Lake, Ontario (Serpent River/Pecors -Ni-Cu-PGE discovery) & (Uranium- REE's)

Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium prospect)

Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements prospect)

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

International Montoro Resources Inc.

"Karim Rayani"

Karim Rayani

President/Chief Executive Officer, Director

Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: International Montoro Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609703/International-Montoro-Resources-Mobilizes-Airborne-Magnetics-Survey-on-Blackfly-Gold-Project-Atikokan-Ontario