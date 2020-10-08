Hi Ho Silver Resources Provides Update Respecting the Fairview Property

Vancouver, October 8, 2020 - Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. (CSE: HHS) (OTC Pink: HHSRF) (FSE: H9T1) ("Hi Ho" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Fairview Property, comprising 23 mineral claims totaling 1,794.51 hectares and located approximately 4.5 kilometers west of the town of Oliver, in the southern Okanagan region of British Columbia.

The Company intends to embark on a field-based exploration program as recommended by the Company's Technical Report on the Fairview Gold Property dated September 3, 2019, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The exploration program on the Property was originally scheduled for spring 2020 but was delayed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company now intends to move forward in fall 2020 with high priority follow-up exploration as recommended by the Technical Report. Initially this will incorporate all aspects of environmental and First Nations negotiations and contact with all stakeholders, the community and the provincial ministries concerned.

The Company intends to plan for and establish an early stage field-based exploration program comprising surface trenching, geologic mapping and channel sampling all sites highlighted by previous drilling and mining activities, as recommended in the Technical Report. To accomplish this, a site visit will initiate the due diligence documentation on the Property and provide site assessments of all surface access and conditions so that a plan, schedule and preliminary budget can be prepared by late 2020 or early 2021. A review of the findings from the initial surface works will help identify further potential surface exploration, diamond drilling and mini bulk sampling, all as recommended in the Technical Report.

The Company will provide further updates concerning the Fairview Property in due course.

