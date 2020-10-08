Tajiri Resources - Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, Oct. 8, 2020 - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: TAJ) is providing additional information to stakeholders with regards to the filing of the Company's quarterly and audited financial statements as detailed in news released September 28, 2020.

Trading in the Company's securities has been halted by the British Columbia Securities Commission pursuant to a cease trade order dated October 7, 2020, as a result of the Company's failure to file its interim financial statements for the three months ended July 31, 2020 (and corresponding MD&A and certifications).

Due to the impact of COVID-19 and measures taken to protect the public and contain the outbreak the Company encountered difficulties completing certain matters relating to the filing of its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2020, and as a result has been providing updates on the basis it would be seeking to use much needed exemptions made available to reporting issuers during this difficult time. As the finalization of the audit predicates the completion and filing of the subsequent quarterly financial statements, the Company was unable to complete the July 31, 2020 interim statements in a timely manner.

The Company expects its annual audited financial statements will be completed by October 13, 2020; and that it will be able to file its interim financial statements for the three months ended July 31, 2020, and resume trading shortly thereafter.

Management is not aware of any material information other than that provided via news release at this time.

