Alaris Equity Partners Announces a US$55 Million Follow-On Investment

CALGARY, Oct. 8, 2020 - Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust ("Alaris" or the "Trust") (TSX: AD.UN) is pleased to announce that it has made a follow-on investment of US$55.0 million (the "GWM Contribution") in to GWM Holdings, Inc. ("GWM") and a subsidiary thereof. The GWM Contribution results in an expected annual increase of approximately CDN$0.25 (a 9% increase) and CDN$0.13 (an 8% increase) of revenue and net cash from operations per unit respectively. It is estimated that the GWM Contribution and associated cash flows from it will decrease Alaris' Run Rate Payout Ratio by over 5% to below 75%.

Pursuant to the agreements (the "GWM Agreements") among Alaris, Alaris USA and GWM, Alaris and Alaris USA collectively made the GWM Contribution in exchange for an aggregate annualized distribution of US$6.6 million (the "GWM Distribution"). Due to the structure used for the GWM Contribution, the after-tax yield on the GWM Distribution is expected to be equivalent to that of a deal done at a first-year pre-tax yield of approximately 13%. Commencing on January 1, 2022, the GWM Distribution will be adjusted annually based on the percentage change in gross revenue over the most recently completed 12-month period versus the prior 12-month period, subject to a collar of 8%. A small portion of the GWM Distribution can be paid in kind ("PIK"). GWM used the proceeds from the GWM Contribution for liquidity. The original contribution to GWM was in November 2018 for a total of US$46.0 million. After today's announcement Alaris has US$101.0 million invested in GWM.

"We couldn't be happier to support GWM as they continue to grow their business. Partnering with such a strong business and with such a trusted management team makes a follow-on investment very good business for Alaris. We look forward to many more years of partnership with this wonderful company," said Steve King, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alaris.

GWM has increased earnings by over 100% since Alaris' first investment in November 2018 and has successfully weathered the headwinds created by the COVID-19 pandemic ("COVID"). Based on Alaris' review of GWM's internal pro forma results for the most recent trailing twelve-month period in 2020, management of Alaris believes that GWM would have an Earnings Coverage Ratio of approximately 1.5x after giving effect to the GWM Contribution, other changes to GWM's capital structure and the GWM Distribution payable to Alaris.

ABOUT GWM:

GWM provides data-driven digital marketing solutions for advertisers globally. The company manages performance and branding campaigns for advertisers across all forms of digital media including display, video, connected TV, social, and email on devices including computers, mobile, tablets, and Connected TV. With a global presence, GWM has offices in North America and Europe.

ABOUT ALARIS:

Alaris, through its subsidiaries, provides alternative financing to private companies ("Partners") in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for dividend payments to its unitholders. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.

NON-IFRS MEASURES:

Run Rate Payout Ratio refers to Alaris' total distribution per unit expected to be paid over the next twelve months divided by the estimated net cash from operating activities per unit Alaris expects to generate over the same twelve-month period (after giving effect to the impact of all information disclosed as of the date of this report).

Earnings Coverage Ratio refers to the Normalized EBITDA of a Partner divided by such Partner's sum of debt servicing (interest and principal), unfunded capital expenditures and distributions to Alaris. Management believes the earnings coverage ratio is a useful metric in assessing our partners continued ability to make their contracted distributions.

The terms Run Rate Payout Ratio and Earnings Coverage Ratio (the "Non-IFRS Measure") are not standard measures under IFRS. Alaris' calculation of the Non-IFRS Measure may differ from those of other issuers and, therefore, should only be used in conjunction with the Trust's annual audited financial statements, which are available under the Trust's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

