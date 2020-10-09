Interview: Nova Minerals: CEO Chris Gerteisen Talks About the 3.3 Million Ounce Interim Gold Resource

Sydney, Australia - Interview: Nova Minerals (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) CEO Chris Gerteisen speaks with Tim Mckinnon about the interim 3.3 million ounce gold resource within the Tintina Gold Belt in Alaska.Chris outlines the drilling program, having completed 25,000 metres, with between 40,000 to 80,000 metres planned for the coming period.Results from the drilling are being returned with an imminent upgrade to the global resource due in December 2020.To listen to the interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/102805/nova





About Nova Minerals Ltd:



Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.



The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:



- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.



- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.





Source:

Nova Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Nova Minerals Ltd. P: +61-3-9614-0600 F: +61-3-9614-0550 WWW: novaminerals.com.au