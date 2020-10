Bathurst Metals Announces Completion of Shares for Debt Transactions

Vancouver, October 9, 2020 - Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV:BMV.H previously Pacific Cascade Minerals Inc. PCV.H) ("Bathurst" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its previously announced shares-for-debt settlement by the issuance of 5,629,188 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share. Insiders of the Company received an aggregate of 3,706,657 shares in the settlement.

The common shares issued are subject to a four month hold period, expiring January 31, 2021.

