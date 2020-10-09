BMEX Appoints Mickey Goldstein as CFO

Vancouver, October 9, 2020 - BMEX Gold Inc. (TSXV: BMEX) (FSE: 8M0) ("BMEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mickey Goldstein as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. The Company wishes to thank the former CFO, Leon Ho, for his dedication and service.

Ms. Goldstein has had a successful career as an assurance partner in a Vancouver public accounting firm where she provides accounting, audit, assurance, and business advisory services to both private and public companies and not-for-profit organizations. Through-out her career Ms. Goldstein has specialized in mining, technology, manufacturing, real estate and medical industries. She has a keen understanding of public company operations, restructurings, acquisitions and IPOs and has in-depth experience providing transactional services to companies in Canada and United States. She currently serves on the board of directors of a non-profit company. Ms. Goldstein graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Science degree, and went on to obtain her CA, CPA.

Commenting on the appointment CEO Amrik Virk said, "Firstly, I would like to thank Leon for his tenure at BMEX and wish him the very best in his future endeavours. Secondly, I would like to welcome Mickey as a senior member of our leadership team at BMEX. We reviewed a number of qualified candidates for this position and she was the most suited for the role at BMEX. She brings a wealth of financial, auditing, and capital markets experience to her role. Her experience and financial acumen will be critical as we move forward to explore our properties."

BMEX is committed to gender and cultural diversity inclusion at the leadership and board level. Increasingly, investment fund managers are evaluating a Company's commitment to the principles of equity, diversity and inclusion when considering investment opportunities and business relationships.

About BMEX Gold Inc.

BMEX Gold Inc. is a junior Canadian mining exploration company with the primary objective to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdictions of Quebec, Canada. BMEX is currently fully focused on earning 100% interest in its two projects, both located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt:

King Tut Project consists of 120 contiguous claims on 5,206 hectares

Dunlop Bay Project consists of 76 mineral claims that cover 4,226 hectares

BMEX common shares trade under the symbol "BMEX" on the TSX-V and under the symbol 8M0 on the Frankfurt Exchange.

For further information please contact:

BMEX Gold Inc.

Amrik Virk, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: (604) 423-4499

Email: info@bmexgold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the completion of the Offering as described herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to obtain any necessary regulatory approvals, the termination of any agreement governing the Offering, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/65582