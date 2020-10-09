Spearmint Engages Laurentia Exploration for Perron-East Work Program in Quebec in the Vicinity of AMEX Exploration

Vancouver, October 9, 2020 - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company") wishes to announce that we have secured the services of Laurentia Exploration ("Laurentia") based out of Quebec to conduct the initial work program over Spearmint's Perron-East Gold project in the direct vicinity of AMEX Exploration Inc.'s Perron property (see map). Laurentia Exploration is a full-service exploration provider staffed with people specializing in gold exploration, grassroot exploration, structural geology, drilling, remote logistics, and deposit evaluation. Laurentia Exploration also brings a very good knowledge of the Normetal Area. Their geologists are associated with numerous discoveries and development projects in the region. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Spearmint may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.





Figure 1: Parron-East Gold Project Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4360/65603_76aae2b8e40e5b74_002full.jpg

James Nelson, President of Spearmint, stated, "We are incredibly pleased to be working with the team at Laurentia. They have developed significant experience in the area having done work for AMEX Exploration, as well as Starr Peak Exploration. We are also now well underway on our multi-hole drill program in Clayton Valley, Nevada, targeting the known lithium clay formation that we share with Cypress Development Corp., on which Spearmint's previous drill results have returned lithium values as high as 1670 ppm Li (see map). These two factors coupled with the fact we are awaiting results from a recently completed work program on our 'Goose' gold project bordering New Found Gold in Newfoundland, we are clearly well underway with one of the most active periods in Company history."





Figure 2: Clayton Valley Ownership Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4360/65603_76aae2b8e40e5b74_003full.jpg

Mr. Greg Thomson, P.Geo., a director of Spearmint and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained within this news release.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's current projects include the 'Goose' Gold project consisting of 185 acres directly bordering New Found Gold Corp. as well as the 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprising of two claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp. where Spearmint's drill results have intersected Lithium values as high as 1670 ppm Li; the 'Escape Lake North' PGM Project in Ontario consisting of ~4,000 contiguous acres directly bordering Clean Air Metals Inc.; the Case Lake South Cesium Project in Ontario consisting of ~7,300 acres directly bordering Power Metals Corp.'s Case Lake Cesium Property; the River Valley East Platinum-Palladium Prospect in Ontario consisting of approximately 4,700 contiguous acres directly bordering New Age Metals flagship River Valley Platinum Group Metals project; the Carscallen West Gold Project in Ontario consisting of a ~2500 contiguous acres in the direct vicinity to Melkior Resources Inc.; the Perron-East Gold Prospects consisting of 5 mineral claim blocks covering 11,608 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec in the direct vicinity of AMEX Exploration Inc.'s Perron property and past-producing Normetal mine; and the 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospect' comprising of 15,493 contiguous acres directly bordering the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project.

Spearmint's current projects also include a portfolio of prospects in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of five separate claims blocks totaling 8,265 acres bordering GT Gold Corp, the 2,397 acre 'NEBA' Gold-Copper Prospects bordering Aben Resources Ltd, and the 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous land package of 1,053 acres in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp., as well as the recent acquisition of the 4,980 acre 'Prickle' property bordering Brixton Metals Corp.

Spearmint's other projects in British Columbia include the 'Safari' Copper-Gold Prospect consisting of 9,007 contiguous acres located in the northern Quesnel Trough in North-Central BC, and the 'Hammernose' Gold Prospect consisting of 8,685 acres directly bordering Westhaven Gold Corp.'s Shovelnose Property in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt located in Southern British Columbia, Canada. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Spearmint may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

If you would like to be added to Spearmint's news distribution list, please send your email address to info@spearmintresources.ca.

Contact Information

Tel: 1604646-6903

www.spearmintresources.ca

"James Nelson"

President

Spearmint Resources Inc.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/65603