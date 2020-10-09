Crops Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Superior Lake Zinc Project

Vancouver, October 9, 2020 - CROPS Inc. ("CROPS" or the "Company") (TSXV:COPS) is pleased to provide an update on its proposed acquisition (the "Transaction") of the Superior Lake Zinc Project (the "Project") from Superior Lake Resources Ltd. (ASX:SUP) ("Superior Lake") through the purchase of 100% of the existing common shares of Pick Lake Mining Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Nova Scotia, which at closing will hold all of Superior Lake's interest in the Project. The Transaction will result in a "Reverse Takeover" as that term is defined under TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") Policy 5.2.

CROPS continues to work with Superior Lake to satisfy the conditions precedent to completion of the Transaction, including seeking requisite CROPS and Superior Lake shareholder approval, TSX-V approval for the Transaction and completing the previously announced concurrent financing of subscription receipts by CROPS.

Trading in the Company's common shares continues to be halted and is expected to remain halted until completion of the Transaction.

A copy of the share sale agreement between the Company, Superior Lake and its subsidiary has been filed on CROPS' SEDAR profile and is available on www.sedar.com.

In addition, CROPS announces that James Walchuck has been appointed as President of the Company in the place of Gordon Tainton. Gordon remains on the Board of Directors of the Company.

James Walchuck is a mining engineer and mining executive with 40 years' experience spread over three continents while working in and for over 13 mines. He has depth of experience in all aspects of mine engineering studies, mine development, mine operations and overseeing junior mining companies. He is knowledgeable in precious metals, potash, uranium and Zn metals. In addition to his skill set with the technical, developmental and operational aspects of mining, he is also experienced in the exploration sector.

James has held numerous engineering positions in mine operations as well as managerial roles in mining operations. He has overseen four feasibility studies and oversaw the development of mines. After 24 years in mining operations and engineering studies he moved into the junior mining sector for the last 17 years. He was the President and CEO of three junior companies gaining experience with governmental issues, investment bankers, finance, corporate governance, first nations, and investor relations. He has sat on the board of over 15 junior companies over his career.

Simon Ridgway, CEO of CROPS, commented: "On behalf of the Board, I welcome Jim to the CROPS management and geological team who will apply their extensive experience to advance the Superior Lake Zinc Project. I also thank Gordon for his contributions to the management of the Company over the past four years."

About CROPS

CROPS is a TSXV-listed mineral exploration company led by an experienced management team with a track-record of building value in resource companies. For further information, please visit our web site www.crop2o5.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Simon Ridgway, Chief Executive Officer

Symbol: TSXV-COPS

For further information, contact:

Simon Ridgway, CEO

Tel: 604-688-5288; Fax: 604-682-1514

Email: info@crop2o5.com

Website: www.crop2o5.com

