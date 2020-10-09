Northstar Intersects 31.1 g/t Au Over 0.7m and 15.1 g/t Au Over 0.8m at Planet Syenite

Vancouver, October 9, 2020 - Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE: NSG) ("Northstar" or the "Company"), reports drill results from the last 5 holes of a 5,023 metre, 28 hole Phase I diamond drill program on the Company's 100%-owned Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southeast of the town of Kirkland Lake and Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa SMC gold mine.

The primary objective of the Phase I drill program was to confirm and expand known near surface, Kirkland-style high grade gold/telluride mineralization and portions of a historic estimate within the No. 1 Vein. The Phase I program not only succeeded in expanding the near surface, high-grade gold mineralized zone but it also discovered several additional near surface gold zones (Veins 2, 3 and 4 in the hanging wall of No. 1 Vein, now collectively referred to as the Allied Syenite Gold Zone), highlighting the potential for the delineation near surface bulk tonnage gold mineralization.

Earlier Phase IA and Phase IB drill results reported by Northstar from the No. 1 Vein and Allied Syenite alkalic intrusive gold system include 18 g/t gold over 3.89 metres (Drill Hole MG20-34), 19.4 g/t Au over 4.4m within 118.5m interval averaging 1.4 g/t Au (Drill Hole MG20-49) and 4.7 g/t Au over 8.0m within a 107.3m interval averaging 1.2 g/t (Drill Hole MG20-47) (Please see Northstar News Releases dated June 3rd, 2020 and September 2nd, 2020).

Planet Syenite Drill Results

The Planet Syenite is located approximately 1.4 km to the northwest of the Allied Syenite, along strike of the central Catharine Fault Zone structure within a high IP chargeability corridor. In late July, early August, 2020, Northstar drilled 4 holes targeting high-grade gold-telluride mineralization, following up previous drill results from the Planet Syenite, a 250 metre elliptical stock intruding mafic volcanic rocks, central to a number of intersecting gold-bearing fault, shear and broad quartz stockwork zones on the Miller Gold Property. Drilling identified a series of stacked silicified zones with quartz veins ranging in apparent width between 0.3m and 1.6m, hosting visible gold and gold tellurides within the syenite intrusion. Phase I drill results are highlighted below and confirm the Planet Syenite warrants additional drilling:

Hole MG20-53 intersected 31.1 g/t Au over 0.7m and 15.1 g/t Au over 0.8m, encompassing a broader silicified zone averaging 1.9 g/t Au over 22.6m between 71.9m and 94.5m; this hole confirms the previous drilling results from MG15-24 in the Planet Syenite which intersected 3.32 g/t Au over 11.55m including 74.9 g/t Au over 0.3m in a similar silicified zone hosting visible gold and gold tellurides in quartz veins.

A new discovery of gold bearing breccia was made in drill hole MG20-54, adjacent to the Allied Syenite at a depth of 245m. This zone averaged 1.7 g/t gold over 5.0m. A complete listing of Phase IB drill results for holes MG20-50 to MG20-54 is provided in Table 1 and supporting maps and sections can be viewed on the Company's website.

"Northstar is very pleased with Miller Gold Property Phase I drill results", states Brian P. Fowler, P.Geo., President and CEO of Northstar Gold Corp. "Phase I drilling confirms the Miller Gold Property hosts a number of significant, near-surface high-grade gold telluride veins and broad, lower-grade, intrusion-related gold-telluride stockwork and structures with demonstrable potential for expansion with additional drilling. Northstar is positioning to follow-up Phase I drill results and new discoveries with a 4,000 metre, Phase II drill program scheduled to commence in late October / early November, 2020."

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. Data Processing, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Driven 3D Modeling and Exploration Targeting On-going

Phase II drilling will have the added benefit of important geological insights provided by GoldSpot Discoveries Corp., who are currently processing data from Northstar's $350,000, 2020 3D IP, magnetics and gravity surveys on the Miller Gold Property and preparing an integrated 3D geology and geophysical exploration model and targeting study. Results will be documented in a Technical Report scheduled for delivery by the end of October."

Phase I Drill Program

Northstar completed Phase I drilling at the Miller Gold Property on August 4th, 2020. All drill core has been logged with samples assayed for gold by AGAT Laboratories in Mississauga, Ontario. Metallic screening was performed on 65 samples associated with core intervals hosting coarse visible gold or gold tellurides, including 30 samples from the Planet Syenite with FA-aa samples >0.8 g/t Au from the Planet Syenite increasing by an average of 111% in gold content with an average of 67% of the total gold in the coarse fraction, indicating the presence of very coarse gold in the samples.

Surface Exploration

The Company is fully permitted and will conduct surface stripping in multiple areas of the Property where visible gold and gold tellurides have been observed, to provide for geological mapping and additional sampling. Surface stripping has proven to be highly effective in defining new mineralized zones on the Property as overburden is generally thin. This work will commence in late October.

Miller Gold Property Phase IB drill results are presented in Table 1 below:

Hole No. Collar

UTM -

Zone 17 Azimuth (Degrees) Dip

Angle (Degrees) From (m) To (m) Core

Length (m) True

Width (m)** Gold

Grade (g/t) Comments MG20-50 582170, 5318969 200 -50 46.9

incl.

46.9

61 62

incl.

49.5

62 15.1

incl.

2.6

1

0.8

incl.

2.74

3 Stockwork zone MG20-51 582208, 5318998 200 -50 98

150

153

180 99.5

151.5

154.5

181.5 1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.3

1

1.3

0.9

MG20-52 582244 5318828 350 -45 2.6

16.4

42

53.4 4

17.2

43.5

54.5 1.4

0.8

1.5

1.1

2.48

1.27 *

5

5.4 QV with Tellurides

1m wide QV with Tellurides MG20-53 582173 5318810 10 -50 24.5

71.9

71.9

91

incl.

91

93.7

139.5

176 25.3

94.5

72.6

94.5

incl.

92.2

94.5

141

188 0.8

22.6

0.7

3.5

incl.

1.2

0.8

1.5

12

2.9

1.9 *

31.1*

5.68 *

incl.

6.4

15.1 *

5.17

0.32 50cm quartz vein



Silicified zone with QV's and VG .



1.6m wide quartz vein with VG



Chlorite veining Aplite dikes with py MG20-54 582865, 5318047 0 -90 127.5

157

incl.

158

203

237.5

245

incl

245

247 133

159

incl.

159

204.5

239

250

incl.

246

248 5.5

2

incl.

1

1.5

1.5

5

incl.

1

1 5.16 1.27

5.95

incl.

10.8

1.7

1.96

1.67

incl.

2.38

2.7 Vein 1 intercept Feldspar Porphyry dike with py "



"

"

Coarse syenite with py



Tectonic breccia zone q-c stringers and py - new discovery

Visible gold or tellurides* True width unknown where not stated**

Quality Control

Northstar has implemented a quality control program for its Miller Gold Property to ensure best practice in the sampling and analysis of the drill core, which includes the insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified standards into the sample stream. NQ sized drill core is saw cut with half of the drill core sampled at intervals based on geological criteria including lithology, visual mineralization, and alteration. The remaining half of the core is stored on-site at Earlton, Ontario.

Drill core samples are submitted to AGAT Laboratories Timmins, Ontario facility for sample preparation and forwarding to AGAT Laboratories Mississauga Ontario for analyses. Gold analyses are obtained via industry standard fire assay with atomic absorption finish using 50 g aliquots. For samples returning greater than 10 g/t gold follow-up fire assay analysis with a gravimetric finish is completed. Based on initial fire assay gold indications as well as visual indication of mineralization and alteration, intervals are selected for re-assay by the screen metallic fire assay method. Samples are also analysed for 48 trace and major elements by ICP-MS following a four-acid digestion. AGAT Laboratories are ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited (Lab No. 665) for the preparation and analyses performed on the Miller Gold samples.

Qualified Persons

The QA/QC program was undertaken by Company personnel and independently monitored by Mr. Gary Lustig, P.Geo., a 'Qualified Person' (Q.P.) as defined under Canadian National Instrument NI 43-101. A secure chain of custody is maintained in storing and transporting of all samples.

Trevor Boyd, PhD, P.Geo., a 'Qualified Person' (Q.P.) as defined under Canadian National Instrument NI 43-101, has prepared and reviewed technical aspects of this news release.

About the Miller Gold Property

The Miller Gold Property and the Kirkland Lake Gold camp share many important geological features such as similar rock types, gold telluride mineralogy, timing of mineralization and large-scale hydrothermal gold systems featuring multi-stage and long-lived alkalic magmatic gold deposition. This strongly suggests the gold mineralization in both regions is derived from a common gold enriched alkaline magmatic-hydrothermal reservoir at depth and channelled to surface by deep seated, interconnected structures such as the first order Catharine Fault zone. An important difference is the Miller Property, in addition to high-grade gold-telluride mineralization, has several near-surface broad, low-grade bulk-tonnage drill zones (Planet and Allied Syenites) and remains un-explored at depth.

About NorthStar Gold Corp.

Prior to going public on the CSE on January 2, 2020, by way of a $3 million Initial Public Offering, Northstar operated for the past 11 years as a private company focused primarily on gold exploration in the prolific Kirkland Lake District in northeastern Ontario (>24.5 million ounces gold produced from 7 mines since 1915). During this time, the Company raised nearly $7 million to acquire and advance 3-100% owned gold and base-metal properties in the Kirkland Lake region. Northstar has an accomplished Board, Special Advisor and Management Group comprised of professionals highly experienced in exploration, mining, finance and investment banking on a global basis.

The Company's flagship property is the 100% owned Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southeast of Kirkland Lake and Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa SMC gold mine. Northstar also has two additional 100%-owned exploration projects in Northern Ontario. The 5,090 hectare Bryce Property is an intrusive-gold / PME VMS project and the Temagami-Milestone Cu-Ni-Co Property is located in Strathcona Township. Northstar intends to advance both projects through joint venture partnerships or otherwise.

