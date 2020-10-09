Exploits Appoints New Directors, and VP Exploration

Vancouver, October 9, 2020 - Exploits Discovery Corp., (CSE: NFLD) ("Exploits" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of William M Sheriff and Larry Short to the Board of Directors, Gary Lewis to the Advisory Board and Ian Herbranson P.Geo. as Vice President Exploration. Justin Bourassa steps down from the Board of Directors but remains as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO").

CEO Michael Collins comments, "These appointments round out both our Board of Directors and geological advisory team with individuals with a depth in experience in public markets and exploration and development in Newfoundland. We look forward to working with all of them as we develop these exceptional projects."

William M. Sheriff, Director

An entrepreneur and visionary with over 30 years' experience in the minerals industry and the securities industry and has been responsible for capital raises in excess of $300MM. Mr. Sheriff was a pioneer in the uranium renaissance as co-founder and Chairman of Energy Metals Corp. and was responsible for compiling the largest domestic uranium resource base in US history before the company was acquired by Uranium One Corp for $1.8 Billion. Mr. Sheriff presently serves as the Executive Chairman of enCore Energy Corp. and Chairman of Golden Predator Mining Corp. Mr. Sheriff also serves as a Director of Ely Gold Corp. and Director of Group 11 Technologies Inc, a private company committed to the development and application of environmentally and socially responsible precious metals mineral extraction as an alternate to conventional mining methods.

Mr. Sheriff previously served as a Director of Western Lithium USA Inc., Uranium One Inc., Midway Gold Corp., Eurasian Minerals Inc. and Starcore International Mines Ltd. Mr. Sheriff was also a registered representative, holding positions with A.G.Edwards and Mitchum Jones and Templeton, in addition to having his own securities firm. Mr. Sheriff holds a B.Sc. degree (Geology) from Fort Lewis College, Colorado and an MSc in Mining Geology from the University of Texas-El Paso and compiled one of the largest privately held mining databases in the world.

Larry Short, Director

Larry Short was born and raised in Carbonear, Newfoundland. He is a CPA, CGA, a CFP, a CIM and Portfolio Manager with ShortFinancial, Industrial Alliance, a full service wealth management practice with registered offices in St. John's and Toronto serving clients across Canada, the US and the Caribbean.

Larry has published two books, numerous articles and has been featured on CBC, BBC, Business News Network, Macleans and other national media outlets.

Larry has received several awards over the years and has just been named one of 12 finalists for Advisor of the Year 2020 by Wealth Professional Canada. In his 32 year career he has been employed as a Vice President at RBC Dominion Securities and TD Waterhouse. In 2008 he moved his team to HollisWealth.

Gary Lewis C.E.T., Advisory Board

Gary has over 35 years of experience in exploration and project development in Newfoundland and is a driving force of exploration in the Exploits subzone in 2000, he introduced Rubicon Minerals to the mineral potential of the area resulting in Numerous Gold discoveries. In 2004 directed VVC Exploration efforts in the Zone and the acquisition of the Dormant Beaver Brook Antimony Mine resulting in reactivation.

In 2008 discovered a World-Class Critical Rare Earth Metals District in Labrador as the founding Member of Search Minerals/Altera Resources. In 2012 Gary was awarded the Prospect of the Year award and Search Minerals was awarded the Developer of the Year" award from the CIM Newfoundland branch for this discovery.

In 2016-17 Gary introduced the founding members of Newfound Gold to the mineral potential of the Appleton linear, Jonathan's Pond linear and the structural significance of the geology sandwiched between the grub line and the dog bay line. He was the first to note the structural significance of the gander lake sigmoidal structure and the relating stacked sigmodal structures in the area.

Ian Herbranson, P. Geo, Vice President of Exploration

Mr. Herbranson is a Professional Geologist who brings over 10 years of mineral exploration experience from across Canada. Most recently he was Project Geologist for Balmoral Resources Ltd., acquired by Wallbridge Mining in May 2020, and was a part of the Reaper discovery in April 2020 (307.89 g/t Au over 2.97 metres including 858.00 g/t Au over 1.06 metres) and further delineation of the Ripley Zone at the Fenelon Gold Project. This followed 4 years at Goldcorp/Newmont, with 2 of those years as Project Geologist and Exploration Coordinator for the Coffee Gold Project which included overseeing a 120,000 metre infill drill program and discovery of near mine deposits such as Amerikona and Espresso. Mr. Herbranson has also served as an exploration geologist for Teck Resources Ltd, Baffinland Iron Mines Corp., and West Timmins Mining Inc. Ian's expertise includes structurally hosted orogenic gold deposits as well as the organization and execution of grass roots to pre-mining mineral exploration programs. Mr. Herbranson holds a B.Sc. (Hons) from the University of British Columbia.

Justin Bourassa has stepped down from the Board of Directors but remains with the Company as CFO. Justin was a founding director and officer of the Company. We thank him for his work as a director and look forward to working with him in his continued capacity as CFO. Fred Tejada has also resigned from the Board of Directors. The company thanks Fred for his work at Exploits and looks forward to working with him as a consultant and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Exploits Resources Corp.

Exploits Discovery Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The company currently holds the Jonathan's Pond, Mt. Peyton, Middle Ridge, True Grit, and Great Bend projects, which cumulatively covers an area of 1737km². All five of these projects lay within the Exploits Subzone and Gander River Ultramafic Belt (GRUB) of the Dunnage Zone, which contain the majority of Newfoundland's gold mineral occurrences and exploration efforts, including New Found Gold's 2019 discovery of 92.86 g/t Au over 19.0 meters near surface. The Exploits Subzone and GRUB regions have been the focus of major staking and financing throughout 2020, with increased exploration activities forecasted in the area moving into 2021.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "Michael Collins "

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Michael Collins, CEO

Tel: (604) 681-3170

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

THIS NEWS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL SECURITIES AND THE COMPANY IS NOT SOLICITING AN OFFER TO BUY THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED OR EXEMPT THEREFROM.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/65605