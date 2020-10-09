NV Gold Issues Stock Options

VANCOUVER, October 9, 2020 - NV Gold Corp. (TSXV:NVX)(OTC PINK:NVGLF) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to officers, directors and consultants under its Stock Option Plan entitling them to purchase an aggregate of up to 1,000,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable on or before October 8th, 2025 at a price of $0.40 per share, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

The option pricing represents an approximate 43% premium to the Company's closing share price on October 8th, 2020. Of note, Board members are not paid Board Fees.

NV Gold is currently finalizing plans for drill programs at its Sandy and Slumber Gold Projects in Nevada, USA, and the optioned Exodus Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada during the Fall of 2020. For additional information please review our corporate presentation at : https://www.nvgoldcorp.com/investors/presentation/.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold (TSXV: NVX, US: NVGLF) is a well-financed junior exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in North America, leveraging its highly experienced in-house technical knowledge, and identifying and drilling 2-3 priority projects per year. NV Gold controls multiple drill-ready projects in Nevada, and has entered into an Option Agreement on the high-grade Exodus Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration activities, including executing a drill program at the Sandy, Slumber and Exodus Gold Projects in the Fall of 2020, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include regulatory issues, market prices, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

