Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Contract with Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.

VANCOUVER, October 9, 2020 - Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an agreement with Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. (CSE: ZAIR; OTC PINK:MGXRF; FSE: 0E9) to provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program. Zimtu shall receive $8,333 per month for a period of twelve months, with the entire 12 months payable at the beginning of the contract.

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services may include building financial networks, building business networks, shared costs with other public companies, building a social media presence, conference opportunities, media outlets and guidance and special group pricing provided by Zimtu's network of public company professionals. The program provides the flexibility to allow companies to customize the products and services to best support their needs.

Zimtu also announces the appointment of Jody Bellefleur as Corporate Secretary, effective September 23, 2020. Ms. Bellefleur has been with the Company since May 22, 2013, serving as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

About Zinc8 Energy Solutions

Zinc8 has assembled an experienced team to execute the development and commercialization of a dependable low-cost zinc-air battery. This mass storage system offers both environmental and efficiency benefits. Zinc8 strives to meet the growing need for secure and reliable power. To learn more about Zinc8's technology, please visit: https://zinc8energy.com.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that invests with the objective of achieving long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information please visit http://www.zimtu.com.

