Orosur Mining Inc Announces Colombia update

Exploration funds received in Colombia.

Field planning underway - drilling planned to commence in November.

LONDON, October 12, 2020 - Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI), announces that its 100% owned Colombian subsidiary, Minera Anzá S.A ("Minera Anzá") has received from Minera Monte Águila SAS ("Monte Águila") the sum of COP$2.52 billion Colombian Pesos (approximately US$650,000) as a first payment to fund exploration at the Anzá project for the 12 month period commencing 7 September 2020. Monte Águila is the new name for Newmont Colombia SAS which is owned 50-50 by Newmont and Agnico.

Field planning underway

Prior to receipt of these funds, Minera Anzá and Monte Aguila staff had been developing detailed exploration plans for the re-commencement of field work at Anzá once restrictions and risks associated with the Covid-19 pandemic had subsided sufficiently to allow operations to safely resume.

These plans are now being formally implemented.

Covid-19 protocols related to movement and testing of staff are complete.

Refurbishment and expansion of the camp is near completion.

Additional technical staff are being recruited.

Necessary community and government notifications have been made and required permit applications submitted.

Importation of geophysical equipment should commence soon.

Advanced discussions with drill contractors are underway.

Commencement of active exploration is still subject to the ebb and flow of the local Covid-19 situation; however, if current positive trends continue, it is hoped that geophysical surveys and drilling should be underway by early November 2020.

Orosur CEO Brad George commented:

"Clearly the Covid-19 pandemic is presenting challenges to remote exploration that were not expected at the start of the year. However, the operating protocols that we have established are allowing our diligent and professional staff to plan and implement as near to a full exploration program as could be achieved under these trying circumstances."

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

