Turquoise Hill's Oyu Tolgoi Awarded the Copper Mark for its Responsible Production

MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2020 - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") today announced that Oyu Tolgoi LLC ("Oyu Tolgoi") has been awarded the Copper Mark, the copper industry's new independently assessed responsible production program.

The Copper Mark is the first and only program for responsible production in the copper industry. Originally developed by the International Copper Association (ICA) with inputs from a broad range of stakeholders including customers, NGOs and producers, the Copper Mark is now an independent entity with a multi-stakeholder council. Oyu Tolgoi Met Over 30 Criteria for Responsible Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Operating Practices.

"At Turquoise Hill, we are fully committed to responsible production and transparency at Oyu Tolgoi," said Ulf Quellmann, Chief Executive Officer of Turquoise Hill Resources. "We congratulate Oyu Tulgoi on this prestigious award, which demonstrates our dedication to protecting the environment and safeguarding the health, safety and welfare of all workers and the local community. We are proud to be part of an operation that is leading the industry in ESG standards and contributing to the sustainable, long-term socio-economic development of Mongolia."

Since 2010, Oyu Tolgoi has been developing a Health, Safety and Environmental management system in compliance with IOS 14001 Environmental and OHSAS 18001 Occupational Health and Safety management standards. In 2013, Oyu Tolgoi was independently audited and received certification on these standards. As part of this program, Oyu Tolgoi has made a series of commitments about the way it operates, how it contributes to Mongolia's society and economy, and how it manages environmental impacts, supporting the long-term development of Mongolia and sustainable supply chains.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill is an international mining company focused on the operation and continued development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, which is the Company's principal and only material mineral resource property. Turquoise Hill's ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Oyu Tolgoi); Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Erdenes), a Mongolian state-owned entity, holds the remaining 34%interest.

