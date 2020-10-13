Silver Elephant Reports 106.7 Million Oz Indicated and 13.1 Million Oz Inferred Silver Mineral Resource Estimate for the Pulacayo Project

VANCOUVER, October 13, 2020 - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or "the Company") (TSX:ELEF, OTCQX:SILEF, Frankfurt:1P2N) announces the results of a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI43-101") compliant Mineral Resource Estimate for the Pulacayo silver-lead-zinc project ("Pulacayo Project") in Bolivia. The Pulacayo Project consists of the Pulacayo Deposit and Paca Deposit (7km north of Pulacayo deposit). The project is 107 km northeast of Sumitomo Corporation's San Cristobal silver mine, 171 km southwest of New Pacific's Silver Sands discovery, and 139 km north of Pan American Silver Corp.'s San Vicente silver mine.

The Mineral Resource Estimate has an effective date of October 13, 2020 and includes an Indicated Mineral Resource of 106.7 million oz of silver, 1,384.7 million pounds of zinc, and 693.9 million pounds of lead, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 13.1 million oz of silver, 122.8 million pounds of zinc and 61.9 million pounds of lead. Silver Elephant's wholly owned Bolivian subsidiary has invested over US$30 million at the Pulacayo Project since 2006.

The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Mercator Geological Services Limited ("Mercator") under supervision of Matthew Harrington, P. Geo., who is an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. A technical report documenting the Mineral Resource Estimate will be filed by the Company within 45 days. A contained metal summary based on the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Pulacayo Project is reported below in Table 1.

Table 1: Pulacayo Project Mineral Resource Estimate Summary of Total Contained Metal - Effective October 13, 2020**

Zone Category Rounded Tonnes Ag Moz Zn Mlbs Pb Mlbs *AgEq Moz Open Pit Constrained Indicated 47,380,000 101.0 1,365.0 687.5 202.0 Inferred 4,165,000 8.0 80.3 53.5 14.3 Out-of-Pit Indicated 660,000 5.7 19.6 6.4 6.5 Inferred 900,000 5.2 42.4 8.3 7.4 Total: Indicated 48,040,000 106.7 1,384.7 693.9 208.5 Inferred 5,065,000 13.1 122.8 61.9 21.7

** Accompanying notes for the Mineral Resource Estimate are presented below with Table 3.

The Pulacayo Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate is based on estimates of Pit-Constrained and Out of Pit Mineral Resources, details of which are presented below in Table 2. These estimates are based on 73,016 metres of diamond drilling (244 surface and 42 underground drill holes). Table 3 presents the Pit- Constrained Paca Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate. This estimate is based on results of 104 diamond drill holes and 6 reverse circulation drill holes totaling 19,916 meters completed between 2002 and 2020.

Table 2: Pulacayo Deposit Combined Pit-Constrained and Out-of-Pit Mineral Resource Estimate - Effective Date October 13, 2020**

Cut -off Grade Zone Category Rounded Tonnes Ag g/t Zn % Pb % Ag Moz Zn Mlbs Pb Mlbs *AgEq Moz *AgEq g/t 50 Ag g/t Oxide In-Pit Indicated 1,090,000 125 4.4 Inferred 25,000 60 0.0 30 *AgEq g/t Sulfide In-Pit Indicated 24,600,000 76 1.63 0.70 60.1 884.0 379.6 123.4 156 Inferred 745,000 82 1.79 0.61 2.0 29.4 10.0 3.9 164 100 *AgEq g/t Sulfide Out-of-Pit Indicated 660,000 268 1.35 0.44 5.7 19.6 6.4 6.5 307 Inferred 900,000 179 2.14 0.42 5.2 42.4 8.3 7.4 257 Total: Indicated 26,350,000 70.2 903.7 386.0 133.4 Inferred 1,670,000 7.2 71.8 18.4 11.4

** Accompanying notes for the Mineral Resource Estimate are presented below with Table 3.

Table 3: Paca Deposit Pit-Constrained Mineral Resource Estimate - Effective Date October 13, 2020**

Cut -off Grade Zone Category Rounded Tonnes Ag g/t Zn % Pb % Ag Moz Zn Mlbs Pb Mlbs *AgEq Moz *AgEq g/t 50 Ag g/t Oxide In-Pit Indicated 1,095,000 185 6.5 Inferred 345,000 131 1.5 30 *AgEq g/t Sulfide In-Pit Indicated 20,595,000 46 1.07 0.67 30.5 485.8 304.2 70.2 106 Inferred 3,050,000 46 0.76 0.65 4.5 51.1 43.7 9.2 94 Total: Indicated 21,690,000 37 485.8 304.2 70.2 Inferred 3,395,000 6 51.1 43.7 9.2

**Notes:

1. Mineral Resources were prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, the CIM Definition Standards (2014) and CIM MRMR Best Practice Guidelines (2019).

2. *Ag Eq. = Silver Equivalent (Recovered) = (Ag g/t*89.2%)+((Pb%*(US$0.95/lb. Pb/14.583 Troy oz./lb./US$17 per Troy oz. Ag)*(10,000*91.9%))+((Zn%*(US$1.16/lb. Zn/14.583 Troy oz./lb./US$17 per Troy oz. Ag)*(10,000*82.9%)). Sulphide zone metal recoveries of 89.2% for Ag, 91.9% for Pb, and 82.9% for Zn were used in the Silver Equivalent (Recovered) equation and reflect metallurgical testing results disclosed previously for the Pulacayo Deposit. A metal recovery of 80% Ag was used for oxide zone Mineral Resources.

3. Metal prices of US$17/oz Ag, US$0.95/lb Pb, and US$1.16 Zn apply. A currency exchange rate of CDN$1.00 to US$0.75 applies.

4. Pit-Constrained Mineral Resources are defined for each deposit within optimized pit shells with average pit slope angles of 45?. The Pulacayo Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate was optimized at a 12.3:1 strip ratio and the Paca Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate was optimized with at a 4.3: strip ratio.

5. Base-case sulfide zone pit optimization parameters include: mining at US$2.00 per tonne; combined processing and G&A at US$12.50 per tonne processed; haulage at US$0.50 per tonne processed for Pulacayo and US$2.00 per tonne processed for Paca.

6. Base-case oxide zone pit optimization parameters include: mining at US$2.00 per tonne; combined processing and G&A at US$23.50 per tonne processed; haulage at US$0.50 per tonne processed for Pulacayo and US$2.00 per tonne processed for Paca.

7. Pit-constrained sulphide zone Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 30 g/t Ag Eq. within the optimized pit shells and pit-constrained oxide zone Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 50 g/t Ag within the optimized pit shells. Cut-off grades reflect total operating costs used in pit optimization and are considered to define reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction by open pit mining methods.

8. Out of Pit Mineral Resources are external to the optimized pit shells and are reported at a cut-off grade of 100 g/t Ag Eq. They are considered to have reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction using conventional underground methods such as long hole stoping based on a mining cost of $35 per tonne and processing and G&A cost of $20 per tonne processed.

9. "Total" Mineral Resources for the Pulacayo Deposit Combined Pit-Constrained and Out-of-Pit Mineral Resource Estimate is the tonnage-weighted average summation of Pit-Constrained and Out-of-Pit Pulacayo Mineral Resources.

10. "Total" Mineral Resources for the Pulacayo Project Mineral Resource Estimate is the tonnage-weighted average summation of total Pulacayo Deposit and Paca Deposit Mineral Resources.

11. Mineral Resources were estimated using Ordinary Kriging methods applied to 1 m downhole assay composites capped at 2,300 g/t Ag, 13% Pb and 15% Zn.

12. Bulk density was interpolated using Ordinary Kriging methods for Pulacayo Mineral Resources. An average bulk density of 2.32 g/cm3 or 2.24 g/cm3 was applied to Paca Mineral Resources based on grade domain solid models.

13. Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant issues.

14. Mineral Resource tonnages have been rounded to the nearest 5,000; totals may vary due to rounding.

There are no known legal, political, environmental, or other risks identified by the Company at the October 13, 2020 effective date that would materially affect potential future development of the Pulacayo Project.

Pulacayo Project maps are available at www.silverelef.com.

Pulacayo Deposit

The Pulacayo and Paca Deposits are interpreted to be low-to-intermediate sulphidation epithermal deposits.

The Pulacayo Deposit occurs within the Tertiary age Pulacayo volcanic dome complex that consists of older sedimentary rocks of the Silurian Quenhua Formation and the intruding andesitic volcanic rocks of the Rothchild and Megacristal units. Mineralization hosted by volcanic rocks can be tens of meters in thickness and typically consists of discrete veins plus stockworks of narrow veins and veinlets that occur within argillic alteration host rock envelopes. Veins are commonly banded in texture and can contain semi-massive to massive sulphides. The primary minerals of economic importance at Pulacayo are tetrahedrite, galena and sphalerite. There are also silver sulfosalts and native silver which contribute to deposit silver grades. Mineralization is controlled by an east-west oriented normal fault system which links two northeast trending, steeply dipping, regional strike slip faults.

Historic Pulacayo mine production was predominantly from the Tajo vein system (TVS) which extends over a strike length of more than 2.5 km and down dip 1,000 meters. Resource drilling spans 1.4 km mineralized strike and extends down dip 400 meters from the surface. It covered an area that's approximately 30% of TVS. There is the potential of discovering additional resources by drilling along the strike and at depth.

The sensitivity analysis shown in Table 4 and Table 5 illustrates various pit-constrained grade-tonnage scenarios for the Pulacayo deposit based on a range of cut-off grades. Table 6 shows sensitivity analysis for out-of-pit grade tonnage scenarios.

Table 4: Pulacayo Deposit Pit-Constrained Cut-Off Grade Sensitivity Report for Oxide Zone

Cut -off Grade Category Rounded Tonnes Ag g/t Zn % Pb % Ag Moz Zn Mlbs Pb Mlbs *AgEq Moz AgEq g/t 30 Ag g/t Indicated 1,760,000 92 5.2 Inferred 35,000 55 0.1 45 Ag g/t Indicated 1,220,000 116 4.6 Inferred 30,000 58 0.1 90 Ag g/t Indicated 615,000 171 3.4 Inferred 0 200 Ag g/t Indicated 185,000 250 1.5 Inferred 0

Note: Cut-off grade for pit-constrained oxide Mineral Resources is 50 g/t Ag.

Table 5: Pulacayo Deposit Pit-Constrained Cut-Off Grade Sensitivity Report for Sulfide Zone

Cut -off Grade Category Rounded Tonnes Ag g/t Zn % Pb % Ag Moz Zn Mlbs Pb Mlbs *AgEq Moz AgEq g/t 30 AgEq g/t Indicated 24,600,000 76 1.63 0.7 60.1 884 379.6 123.4 156 Inferred 745,000 82 1.79 0.61 2 29.4 10 3.9 164 45 AgEq g/t Indicated 23,715,000 78 1.67 0.72 59.5 873.1 376.4 122 160 Inferred 735,000 83 1.81 0.61 2 29.3 9.9 3.9 166 90 AgEq g/t Indicated 13,700,000 121 2.17 0.99 53.3 655.4 299 100 227 Inferred 290,000 154 3.62 0.97 1.4 23.1 6.2 2.9 312 200 AgEq g/t Indicated 5,385,000 249 2.75 1.54 43.1 326.5 182.8 66.3 383 Inferred 180,000 230 4.57 1.22 1.3 18.1 4.8 2.5 426 400 AgEq g/t Indicated 1,860,000 387 3.62 2.25 23.1 148.4 92.3 33.8 565 Inferred 105,000 297 5.29 1.46 1 12.2 3.4 1.8 521

Note: Resource Estimate cut-off grade bolded.

Table 6: Pulacayo Deposit Out-of-Pit Cut-Off Grade Sensitivity Report for Sulfide Zone

Cut -off Grade Category Rounded Tonnes Ag g/t Zn % Pb % Ag Moz Zn Mlbs Pb Mlbs *AgEq Moz AgEq g/t 100 AgEq g/t Indicated 660,000 268 1.35 0.44 5.7 19.6 6.4 6.5 307 Inferred 900,000 179 2.14 0.42 5.2 42.4 8.3 7.4 257 150 AgEq g/t Indicated 530,000 321 1.3 0.49 5.5 15.2 5.7 6 354 Inferred 680,000 220 2.25 0.46 4.8 33.7 6.9 6.6 300 200 AgEq g/t Indicated 435,000 359 1.41 0.53 5 13.5 5.1 5.5 394 Inferred 505,000 260 2.37 0.54 4.2 26.4 6 5.6 343 250 AgEq g/t Indicated 350,000 397 1.53 0.59 4.5 11.8 4.6 4.9 435 Inferred 375,000 309 2.14 0.64 3.7 17.7 5.3 4.6 381 300 AgEq g/t Indicated 290,000 429 1.63 0.64 4 10.4 4.1 4.4 468 Inferred 310,000 327 2.23 0.72 3.3 15.2 4.9 4 403 350 AgEq g/t Indicated 230,000 462 1.74 0.7 3.4 8.8 3.5 3.7 504 Inferred 225,000 358 2.18 0.85 2.6 10.8 4.2 3.1 434 400 AgEq g/t Indicated 180,000 490 1.93 0.74 2.8 7.7 2.9 3.1 538 Inferred 165,000 384 2.01 0.99 2 7.3 3.6 2.4 455

Note: Resource Estimate cut-off grade bolded.

Paca Deposit

The Paca Deposit is located 7 km north of the Pulacayo Deposit.

Paca Deposit mineralization occurs at surface and has been defined to date to a maximum depth below surface of approximately 200 metres. The current near surface dimension of the Paca Deposit measures approximately 750 meters North-South by 750 meters East-West. The deposit includes a core zone of feeder-style mineralization associated predominantly with brecciated andesite, plus additional zones of shallowly dipping mantos-style mineralization that are hosted by the surrounding volcano-sedimentary sequence. Mineralization occurs in association with the same Tertiary age volcanic dome complex that produced the Pulacayo Deposit and takes the form of thin veinlets, fracture fillings and disseminations hosted by altered volcaniclastic sedimentary lithologies and altered intermediate to felsic igneous lithologies. The Paca Deposit remains open at depth and along the strike.

Sensitivity analysis shown in Tables 7 and 8 illustrates various pit-constrained grade-tonnage scenarios at the Paca Deposit based on a range of cut-off grades.

Table 7: Paca Deposit Pit-Constrained Cut-Off Grade Sensitivity Report for Oxide Zone

Cut -off Grade Category Rounded Tonnes Ag g/t Zn % Pb % Ag Moz Zn Mlbs Pb Mlbs *AgEq Moz AgEq g/t 30 Ag g/t Indicated 1,805,000 128 7.4 Inferred 500,000 102 1.6 45 Ag g/t Indicated 1,225,000 170 6.7 Inferred 375,000 124 1.5 90 Ag g/t Indicated 800,000 231 5.9 Inferred 235,000 159 1.2 200 Ag g/t Indicated 420,000 311 4.2 Inferred 55,000 285 0.5 400 Ag g/t Indicated 80,000 493 1.3 Inferred 5,000 459 0.1

Note: Cut-off grade for pit-constrained oxide Mineral Resources is 50 g/t Ag.

Table 8: Paca Deposit Pit-Constrained Cut-Off Grade Sensitivity Report for Sulfide Zone

Cut -off Grade Category Rounded Tonnes Ag g/t Zn % Pb % Ag Moz Zn Mlbs Pb Mlbs *AgEq Moz AgEq g/t 30 AgEq g/t Indicated 20,595,000 46 1.07 0.67 30.5 485.8 304.2 70.2 106 Inferred 3,050,000 46 0.76 0.65 4.5 51.1 43.7 9.2 94 45 AgEq g/t Indicated 19,315,000 48 1.11 0.69 29.8 472.7 293.8 68.3 110 Inferred 2,650,000 51 0.81 0.7 4.4 47.3 40.9 8.7 102 90 AgEq g/t Indicated 8,600,000 87 1.38 0.95 24.1 261.6 180.1 45.4 164 Inferred 950,000 114 0.94 0.95 3.5 19.7 19.9 5.2 171 200 AgEq g/t Indicated 1,810,000 256 1.22 1.22 14.9 48.7 48.7 18.5 318 Inferred 190,000 338 0.61 0.98 2.1 2.6 4.1 2.2 360 400 AgEq g/t Indicated 300,000 490 1.38 1.47 4.7 9.1 9.7 5.2 542 Inferred 50,000 545 0.39 0.82 0.9 0.4 0.9 0.9 530

Note: Resource Estimate cut-off grade bolded.

Regional Exploration Potential

Numerous prospective targets which exhibit mineralization expression on surface have been identified around and between the Pulacayo and Paca deposits. The Company has already commenced activities to explore these areas.

Silver Elephant Remarks

Joaquin Merino, VP for South American Operation, commented: "With an Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 106.7 million oz of silver, 1,384.7 million pounds of zinc, and 693.9 million pounds of lead, and an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 13.1 million oz of silver, 122.8 million pounds of zinc and 61.9 million pounds of lead, the Pulacayo Project should be recognized as a top-tier silver project with significant zinc and lead by-product credits. There is demonstrated potential for further resource expansion, and this overall large resource could eventually lead to a district-scale open-pit operation."

Qualified Persons

Mr. Harrington, P. Geo. of Mercator Geological Services Limited is responsible for disclosure regarding the Pulacayo Project Mineral Resource Estimate.

The technical contents of this news release have been prepared under the supervision of Danniel Oosterman, VP Exploration. Mr. Oosterman is not independent of the Company in that he is employed by it. Mr. Oosterman is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by the guidelines in NI 43-101.

About Mercator

Mercator Geological Services Limited is a Canadian consulting firm founded in 1997 that offers a broad range of professional project management services including technical reporting to standards referenced in NI 43-101, exploration program management, and professional staffing for mineral exploration projects. Mercator prepared the Pulacayo deposit mineral resource estimations for Apogee Silver Ltd during the 2011 to 2013 period.

About Silver Elephant

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a premier silver mining company. The Company's goal is to enable shareholders to own as much silver in the ground as possible.

