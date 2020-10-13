Sentinel Resources Corp. acquires seven silver exploration concessions in New South Wales

VANCOUVER, Oct. 13th, 2020 - Sentinel Resources Corp. (CSE: SNL)(OTCPK: SNLRF) ("Sentinel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired, by staking, seven, silver-focused exploration concessions totaling approximately 38,600 hectares (386 km), located in New South Wales, Australia. The concessions are known as; Wallah Wallah, Stony Creek, Carrington, Dartmoor, Glens Skarn, Broken Hill West and Goongong (collectively, the "Silver Projects")(Figure 1).

Highlights of Acquisition:

At least 23 historic silver and 3 historic gold mines and exploration prospects are present across the Silver Projects. Historic production records indicate that silver grades were generally high-grade and exceeded 1 kg/t Ag in some instances (see News South Wales Department of Planning, Industry and Environment).

Six of the licences are strategically located within the well-mineralized Lachlan orogenic terrane. One licence is located in the world class Broken Hill region of the Curnamona Province.

Sentinel applied to the Manager of Minerals Titles, New South Wales Department of Mining, Exploration and Geosciences for the concessions. The concessions will be 100% owned with no royalties or back-in rights upon completion of acquisition process. Sentinel will be required to post a refundable performance bond of AU$10,000 per concession and spend exploration and associated expenses on each concession of AU$ 25,000 in Year One and AU$50,000 in Year Two.

Sentinel's technical team is currently reviewing historic data in order to fast track reconnaissance follow-up and definition of high-grade drill ready targets.

Rob Gamley, President & CEO of Sentinel, states, "The acquisition of seven strategically located silver projects, within the prolifically mineralized Lachlan orogenic terrane and the world famous Broken Hill Block, provides an excellent complement to the Company's New South Wales gold projects. A significant historic database (held by the New South Wales Department of Planning, Industry and Environment) provides a robust foundation on which to rapidly advance projects and generate high-value drill-ready targets."

"The seven silver-focused concessions encompass a range of deposit types including skarn mineralization associated with porphyry intrusions, volcanic massive sulphide deposits, orogenic vein deposits, and Broken Hill Type. The company believes that targeting different styles of mineralization significantly reduces exploration risk."

The Lachlan Orogen

The Lachlan Orogen comprises a series of well-mineralized accretionary terranes formed during the Ordovician and Early Carboniferous Period. Despite being known as a major copper and gold producer — the exploration potential for silver is excellent. A variety of deposit styles are present including volcanic-associated massive sulfide (e.g. Woodlawn and Lewis Ponds), epithermal (e.g. Bowdens), orogenic base metal (e.g Browns Reef), Mississippi Valley Type (carbonate- and sandstone-hosted such as the Manuka Deposit) and Intrusion Related (e.g. Peak and CSA).

Six of the Silver Projects are located within the Lachlan Orogenic terrane:

Wallah Wallah: This concession comprises 99 km² and is located within the central eastern Lachlan orogenic terrane. The application area covers 6 historic high-grade silver mines.

Wallah Wallah is an orogenic base-metal deposit. It consists of at least of 10 mineralized lodes that crop out over a strike length of 2 km. Over 500 m of historic underground workings are known over 4 levels. Historic production records state that more than 3000 t of material was mined at average grades of 950 g/t Ag and 30% Pb. More recent underground chip sampling has returned grades of 1000 g/t Ag.

Stony Creek: The Stony Creek concession covers an area of 80.8 km2. It is located in the southern portion of the Lachlan orogen and includes 4 historic silver and 3 historic gold mines and prospects. Deposits in the area are classified as orogenic base-metal deposits. Mineralization is associated with quartz-vein stockworks developed along the westerly dipping Gundillion Fault.

The application area includes the Stony Creek prospect which comprises an 85 m wide alteration zone hosting a quartz-sulphide vein. Historic rock chip samples assayed up to 18.4 ppm Au and 212ppm Ag. One historic drillhole by Canyon Resources Pty Ltd in 1986 returned an intercept of 5 m @ 3.0 g/t Au.

The historic Karawaree underground silver mine is located approximately 1.4 km northwest of Stony Creek and shares similar geology. Historic workings have been traced for over 2 km and returned historic rock chip grades of up to 44 g/t Au and 150 g/t Ag.

Carrington: Carrington is a 48 km² concession located in the East Lachlan orogenic terrane. Three high grade historic silver/gold mines and prospects are associated with the regional Yarralaw Fault.

The historic Carrington mine comprises extensive historical shafts and opencut drifts which exploited laterally extensive mineralised gossans that are up to 6 m wide. Historic chip samples returned grades of up to 85 g/t Au, 6037 g/t Ag, 24.8 % Pb and 16.8 % Sb.

Dartmoor: This concession covers an area of 71 km² and is located at the western margin of Hill End and Cooma Zone in the east Lachlan Orogen. The application area includes two historic polymetallic mines — Dartmoor and Dartmoor East — most likely of VHMS-Kuroko type. Mineralization presents as an extensive gossanous zone that can be traced along strike for over 1.5 km. Small scale historical production records state average silver grades of 980 g/t Ag and 12% Cu.

Glens Skarn: This is a 36.5 km² concession within the central Lachlan orogenic terrane. It includes 4 mineralised skarns which crop out over a strike length of 7.5 km. Historic surface rock chip sampling returned grades of up to 80 g/t Ag, 5% Cu, 0.28% Pb, 1.26 % Zn, 100 g/t Sn and 1700 g/t W. These assays are highly significant given the oxidized and leached nature of skarn outcrops.

Goongong: A 39 km² concession which hosts 4 historic silver mines and prospects. The most prospective is Goongong Skarn which comprises several gossanous outcrops over a strike length of 1.5 km. Limited historic drilling intercepted pods of distal volcanogenic and/or skarn mineralisation. One interval assayed 14.7 m at 0.14 g/t Cu, 0.1% Pb, 0.49 % Zn and 63 g/t Ag.

The Curnamona Province

The Broken Hill deposits lie within the Willyama Blockor Broken Hill Domain of the Curnamona Province which extends from far western New South Wales into eastern South Australia. Mineralization at Broken Hill occurs as a series of lodes which have been folded into an anticline with a mineralized strike length of at least 8 km.

Broken Hill West: This concession covers an area of 11.5 km². It is located 2.5 km west of the Broken Hill mine and shares the same geological setting and structure. Despite its proximity to the Broken Hill mine, the concession remains poorly explored due to extensive Quaternary surface cover.

Qualified Person

Christopher Wilson, Ph.D., FAusIMM (CP), FSEG, a Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Sentinel Resources

Sentinel Resources is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of precious metals projects with world-class potential. Its current portfolio includes gold and silver projects located in New South Wales, Australia, Peru and British Columbia. The Company's guiding principles are based on acquiring strategic exploration properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions with historical mining industries, low-cost of entry or acquisition, and easy access to infrastructure to minimize capital and operational costs in explorational periods. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.sentinelexp.com.

