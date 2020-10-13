Global Energy Metals Engages SJ Geophysics for Project Data Compilation and Interpretation at Nevada-Based Cobalt-Nickel-Copper Projects

Vancouver, October 13, 2020 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) (OTC:GBLEF) (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC") is pleased to announce that the Company has partnered with SJ Geophysics Ltd. ("SJ Geophysics") to assemble a complete, extensive, comprehensive and detailed data compilation and interpretation program for its recently acquired and highly prospective Lovelock Mine & Treausre Box Projects, located approximately 150km (100mi) east of Reno in the Stillwater Range, Churchill County, Nevada.

Mitchell Smith, CEO & Director comments:

"Our team is excited about the initial interpretations from a century's worth of historical data along with the more recent UAV airborne MAG and orthophoto digital surveys and field work from our 2019 exploration program that confirmed the prospective potential for nickel, cobalt, copper amongst other minerals within the overall land package.

We are delighted to be partnered with such a highly regarded and sophisticated group of geoscientists that have had tremendous success in the field over the past 50 plus years. We very much look forward to their input on what we feel to be a battery minerals project of scale and scope with the added benefit of being located in close proximity to the end-use U.S. electric vehicle battery market."

The compilation and interpretation work will include incorporating the first ever, high-quality, detailed magnetic survey completed on the property which highlighted multiple zones of interest, along with all known lithological and mineralogical information and known structural measurements to allow for the framing of a comprehensive structural and geological map that will vector fieldwork towards those areas of highest merit for exploration and target high-priority areas for drilling.

Additionally, SJ Geophysics will reinterpret historical drilling and mining data related to the Company's cobalt-copper Treasure Box project and will compile, analyze, and model historical geological data collected from several previous operators spanning over a century in order to support future exploration programs at the Lovelock Mine. The analysis will allow for future modeling of key historically mined zones as well as unrelated areas that were highlighted by recent MAG and IP surveys conducted at the past-producing Lovelock mine.

Figure 1. Preliminary data image for the north area of the Lovelock and Treasure Box Projects.



Figure 2. Preliminary data image for the south area of the Lovelock and Treasure Box Projects.



Qualified Person

Mr. Paul Sarjeant, P. Geo., is the qualified person for this release as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and verified the technical information contained herein.

About SJ Geophysics Ltd.

SJ Geophysics Ltd. and its subsidiary S.J.V. Consultants Ltd. provide geophysical contracting and consulting services to the global mineral exploration community. Ground geophysical surveys have been conducted in over 30 countries on 6 continents in a wide range of conditions and geologic environments. SJ Geophysics has developed a proprietary Volterra Distributed Acquisition System, a modern multi-method geophysical system, capable of acquiring 2D/3DIP, EM, MT, and Borehole data. The company has worked on a wide range of deposit types across the world and has significant experience with 3D magnetic and 3D induced polarization modeling and interpretation.

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals is focused on offering investment exposure to the raw materials deemed critical for the growing rechargeable battery market, by building a diversified global portfolio of battery mineral assets including project stakes and sector specific equity positions. GEMC anticipates growing its business through the acquisition and development of battery mineral projects alongside key strategic partners. The Company holds 100% of the Millennium Cobalt Project and two neighbouring discovery stage exploration-stage cobalt assets in Mount Isa, Australia positioning it as a leading cobalt-copper explorer and developer in the famed mining district in Queensland, Australia. The Company, through its 100% owned subsidiary U.S.Battery Metals Corporation, holds an 85% interest in two battery mineral projects, the Lovelock Cobalt Mine and Treasure Box Project, located on the doorstep of the world's largest lithium-ion battery production plant, the GigaNevada battery mega factory that Tesla Motors Ltd. and partner Panasonic Corp. have built in Nevada, USA. Additionally, the Company holds a 70% interest in the past-producing Werner Lake Cobalt Mine project in Ontario, Canada.

