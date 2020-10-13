Bam Bam Announces Bradley J. Dixon to Join the Board of Directors

Vancouver, October 13, 2020 - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Bradley J. Dixon has agreed to join the company's Board of Directors. Mr. Dixon will serve as a non-executive, independent member of the Bam Bam Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Dixon is an attorney based in Boise, Idaho, and a partner with Givens Pursley LLP. He is the co-chair of the Givens Pursley Litigation Group and focuses his practice on a variety of complex commercial litigation matters. In his 20 years of experience, Mr. Dixon has amassed a significant portfolio of trial experiences in a variety of commercial disputes including construction litigation, secured transactions, real estate, employment, and natural resources. He is a graduate of Boise State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Political Science (1997) with an emphasis on constitutional law and public policy and received his Juris Doctor from Willamette University College of Law (2000) in Salem, Oregon.

Bam Bam also announces the resignation of Joel Warawa as a Director of the Company. Mr. Warawa will take on the vital role of Vice President of Corporate Communications. With the progress that the Company is making with the Majuba Hill Property, Mr. Warawa will focus on creating shareholder awareness and exposure to institutions and analysts.

Mr. David Greenway reports: "Brad and I have worked together on several successful projects over the course of nearly fifteen years in the United States and I look forward to working with him again. He brings the highest degree of integrity and unmatched legal expertise to the Company and the Board as we move towards creating a world class copper company."

About Bam BAM Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/gold assets. With its flagship project being Majuba Hill copper gold project located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions and government regulations supportive of mining operations.

On Behalf of the Board of Bam Bam Resources Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

E:info@bambamresources.com

P: (604) 318-0114

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Bam Bam Resources Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Bam Bam Resources Corp. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Bam Bam Resources Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/65773