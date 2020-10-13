Rock Tech Joins European Raw Materials Alliance

Vancouver, October 13, 2020 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSXV:RCK) (Frankfurt:RJIB) is pleased to announce it has joined the European Raw Materials Alliance ("ERMA").

ERMA, launched by the European Commission on September 29, 2020, has the following primary objectives:

- Establishing a dynamic European Union industrial alliance on the raw materials needed for industrial ecosystems. - Identifying investment and enabling policy requirements, possibly including industrial consortia in the framework of Important Projects of Common European Interest. - Creating a deeper awareness of raw materials and advanced materials as enablers for the EU Green Deal.



"Rock Tech is very excited to be joining the European Raw Materials Alliance," said Dirk Harbecke, Rock Tech's chairman. "Momentum is accelerating as policymakers and industry participants coalesce around the notion of security of supply regarding the critical raw materials that enable a globally competitive, green and digital economy."

Among other deliverables, ERMA will install a Raw Materials Investment Platform to bring investors and investees together in addition to assessing EU funding opportunities and financing sources for investment opportunities both inside and outside of Europe.

"We continue to make significant progress in our downstream strategic pursuits," added Simon Bodensteiner, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "Strategic autonomy and sovereignty, particularly with respect to battery metals, is gaining considerable support with the establishment of ERMA and we are delighted to be collaborating with fellow alliance partners."

About the European Raw Materials Alliance ("ERMA")

ERMA is an open and inclusive alliance that provides an open and independent forum for discussion and analysis, as well as a mechanism for translating potential projects into actual activities and infrastructures that will contribute to creating long-lasting added value and jobs for Europe. ERMA will identify barriers, opportunities and investment cases to build capacity at all stages of the raw materials value chain, from mining to waste recovery. In addition to investing in infrastructure and capacity building within the EU, the Alliance will support activities aimed at securing a sustainable supply of raw and advanced materials for the EU's industrial ecosystems. In line with the goals of the European Green Deal and with the expectations of European citizens, the initiatives supported through ERMA will bolster the creation of environmentally sustainable and socially equitable innovations and infrastructures. This transformation will build on educational excellence and on the conversion of existing workforce and industrial ecosystems to service the needs of the green economy.

