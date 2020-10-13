Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Newcrest commences trading on TSX

15:30 Uhr  |  CNW

MELBOURNE, Oct. 13, 2020 - Newcrest Mining Ltd. (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "NCM". The Company retains its primary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), and its secondary listing on PNG Exchange Market (PNGX), also under the trading symbol "NCM".

Newcrest Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas, said: "A North American listing is part of our strategy of pursuing growth in the Americas following our 70% acquisition of the Red Chris mine in Canada in 2019 and our investments in Ecuador."

"We have observed an increase in interest from North American investors in the gold sector over the last six months. When combined with our large existing North American shareholder base it makes sense for Newcrest stock to be able to be traded in this time-zone".

"We believe the TSX listing will improve the global visibility of the Company and broaden our access to the large North American capital pool."

There is no equity offering associated with this listing.

Authorised by the Newcrest Disclosure Committee

This information is available on our website at www.newcrest.com

SOURCE Newcrest Mining Ltd.



Contact
Investor Enquiries: Tom Dixon, +61 3 9522 5570, +61 450 541 389, Tom.Dixon@newcrest.com.au; Ben Lovick, +61 3 9522 5334, +61 407 269 478, Ben.Lovick@newcrest.com.au; North American Investor Enquiries: Ryan Skaleskog, +1 866 396 0242, +61 403 435 222, Ryan.Skaleskog@newcrest.com.au; Media Enquiries: Tom Dixon, +61 3 9522 5570, +61 450 541 389, Tom.Dixon@newcrest.com.au; Annie Lawson, +61 3 9522 5750, +61 409 869 986, Annie.Lawson@newcrest.com.au
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Newcrest Mining Ltd.

Newcrest Mining Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
873365
AU000000NCM7
www.newcrest.com.au
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap