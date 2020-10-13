Newcrest commences trading on TSX

MELBOURNE, Oct. 13, 2020 - Newcrest Mining Ltd. (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "NCM". The Company retains its primary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), and its secondary listing on PNG Exchange Market (PNGX), also under the trading symbol "NCM".
Newcrest Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas, said: "A North American listing is part of our strategy of pursuing growth in the Americas following our 70% acquisition of the Red Chris mine in Canada in 2019 and our investments in Ecuador."
"We have observed an increase in interest from North American investors in the gold sector over the last six months. When combined with our large existing North American shareholder base it makes sense for Newcrest stock to be able to be traded in this time-zone".
"We believe the TSX listing will improve the global visibility of the Company and broaden our access to the large North American capital pool."
There is no equity offering associated with this listing.
Authorised by the Newcrest Disclosure Committee
