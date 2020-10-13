Silver Spruce Appoints Greg Davison, PGeo, as VP Exploration

BEDFORD, October 13, 2020 - Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. (TSXV:SSE) (Frankfort:S6Q1) ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Davison, M.Sc., PGeo. (BC) as Vice-President, Exploration, effective immediately.

Greg Davison is a professional consulting exploration geologist, currently licensed in British Columbia (EGBC), with forty-three years of practical field, laboratory and management experience, with 10 years as VPX at True North Gems and Tribute Minerals, in diverse geological settings. After being awarded his high school prizes in geology and technical graphics, he completed his B.Sc. (Honours Geology) at Dalhousie University, Nova Scotia (1974-1979) and M.Sc. (Geology) at Brock University, Ontario (1981-1984).

Mr. Davison currently serves on the Board of Directors of Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (May 2017) and Playfair Mining Inc. (December 2018) and contributes as advisor on exploration programs, technical reports and disclosure oversight to several junior exploration companies. He supports geoscience as a member of EGBC, the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG), core member of PDAC, an individual member of the Mineral Deposits Research Unit (MDRU) at UBC and past, long-time licensed member of the Association of Professional Geologists of Ontario (APGO).

"Silver Spruce Resources is excited to add Greg as the Company's Vice-President, Exploration. I have known him for several years and find his experience, judgement and ethics to be of the highest order. He brings considerable expertise as we advance our projects in Ontario and Mexico," said Dr. Brian Penney - Chairman & CEO. "Greg has first-hand working experience at Silver Spruce's Melchett Lake VMS project and on properties in Chihuahua and Sonora, Mexico near both Pino de Plata and El Mezquite silver and gold projects. He will be responsible for reviewing property submissions and acquisition opportunities to add shareholder value to Silver Spruce."

Mr. Davison is experienced in many aspects of exploration, property evaluation, geological and geochemical surveys, drilling, bulk sampling, processing and pilot operations, the latter in Venezuela, Arkansas, Cambodia, Yukon, Greenland, Lesotho and South Africa. He has specialized expertise in mineralogy for extractive metallurgy to recover metals, diamonds, gemstones, jade and industrial minerals, including REE and strategic metals, and assisted in the exploration, process and operational development and optimization of prospects, deposits and mines from more than 40 countries.

From 1997 through 2020, Mr. Davison acted as technical advisor, Qualified Person, project generator, Company director, senior geologist, project manager and ore mineralogist, and consulted for projects in Canada, USA, China, California, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Norway, Vietnam, Iran and Russia.

From 2013 to 2018, Mr. Davison acted as senior process mineralogist for Teck Metals Ltd. on VMS Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au, porphyry Cu and Cu-Mo, Duluth rift intrusion Ni-Cu-PGE, MVT and seafloor replacement Pb-Zn deposits, and metallurgical smelter feed characterization from global sources.

From 2004 to 2009, as VP Exploration, he managed True North Gems' Tsa da Glisza emerald and Beluga sapphire projects, and was responsible for advancement of the Fiskenaesset ruby and pink sapphire project in Greenland, currently an operating mine.

From 1998 to 2004, as VP Exploration, Mr. Davison led Tribute Minerals' programs in the Red Lake-Confederation Lake Belt as the first junior exploration company to successfully guide diamond drilling using state of the art, deep-earth imaging Quantec Titan geophysical surveys identifying the 2Mt Garnet Lake VMS deposit and several other targets.

From 1984 to 1997, he conducted and managed mineralogy and diamond exploration testing projects, including nine years in one the world's largest commercial process metallurgy test facilities in Lakefield, Canada.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company that has signed Agreements to acquire 100% of the Melchett Lake Zn-Au-Ag project in northern Ontario and with Colibri Resource Corp. to acquire 50% interest in Yaque Minerales S.A de C.V. holding the El Mezquite Gold project, a drill-ready precious metal project in Sonora, Mexico. The Company also is pursuing exploration of the drill-ready and permitted Pino De Plata Ag project in western Chihuahua, Mexico. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. continues to investigate opportunities that Management has identified or that have been presented to the Company for consideration.

