Satori Resources - Environmental Studies Underway Alongside Exploration

Toronto, October 13, 2020 - Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") announces that as part of the Company's dual track programs designed to carry out exploration activities and to contemporaneously pursue mine development evaluations on the 100% owned Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project in Flin Flon Manitoba, Satori has retained Toclla Consulting, an independent environmental consulting firm, for the purpose of coordinating the environmental assessment and licensing process, and optimizing the Company's environmental permitting objectives.

Having completed the digitization of the environmental archives containing key data that supported the Company's environmental licence issued by the (then) Clean Environment Commission in 1987 (see News Release dated May 19, 2020), Satori will first evaluate areas of the permitting process that may be expedited with the use of the historic data.

Updates on exploration activities designed to confirm the presence of additional gold mineralization and to identify new drill targets located outside of the current resource area, including a currently underway ground reconnaissance program, will be provided.

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC.

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is the past producing Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, located in the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, Manitoba.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of Satori contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Satori's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

