Metalla Completes Higginsville Participation Royalty Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2020 Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTA) (NYSE American: MTA) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 16, 2020, it has completed the previously announced acquisition of a 27.5% price participation royalty interest (the "Royalty") on Karora Resources Inc's ("Karora") (TSX:KRR) operating Higginsville Gold Operations ("Higginsville") for total consideration of USD$6,500,000 satisfied by the issuance of 828,331 Metalla common shares ("Metalla Shares") to Morgan Stanley Capital Group Inc. (NYSE: MS), representing USD$6,500,000 million in value based on the fifteen (15) trading day volume weighted average price of the Metalla Shares on the NYSE American exchange as of market close on October 9, 2020.

Higginsville is a low-cost open pit gold operation in Higginsville, Western Australia, located less than 100 km south of the Kalgoorlie Super Pit. Higginsville has been in intermittent production since 1990, producing more than 1M oz of gold from the expansive 180,000 ha property package. The Royalty covers the core part of the property with the majority of all the active operations and near-term development projects spanning 28,300 ha. Karora recently reissued its guidance for 2020 at Higginsville & Beta Hunt, where it anticipates producing a consolidated 90 - 95koz of gold with a long term 50:50 mill feed ratio between the two mines(1,2).

ABOUT METALLA

Metalla was created for the purpose of providing shareholders with leveraged precious metal exposure by acquiring royalties and streams. Our goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams with attractive returns. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team, gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading gold and silver companies for the next commodities cycle.

