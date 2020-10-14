Hanstone Completes Drilling Program at DOC Gold Property, Northwest British Columbia

Vancouver, October 13, 2020 - Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSXV: HANS) ("Hanstone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of their 2020 exploration program on their flagship DOC property located in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

Conducted with the assistance of their technical team at Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. ("Axiom"), Hanstone's maiden drilling program consisted of 21 drillholes totalling approximately 2,700 m and focused on high priority historic and newly discovered target areas.





The summer program was designed as a first pass evaluation to test six of twelve high priority areas over the DOC claims including the Q19, Galena Ridge, Q17, Q22, Q26 and Q28 target areas.

The summer exploration program was augmented by prospecting to verify historical high-grade Au, structural mapping, satellite analysis, and geological mapping.

An unconstrained 3D inversion of the historic ground magnetics survey was also completed to strengthen the understanding of subsurface geology. To conclude the summer program Axiom's UAV & Geomatics Division conducted a high-resolution UAV Magnetics survey over 245 line-kms of the property to aid in the identification of controlling structures and to highlight additional areas of interest for follow up drilling. Processing of the data is underway with results expected in late Q4 2020.

During the 2020 exploration program, the DOC camp was upgraded to support larger scale drilling programs, and plans are in place to further upgrade camp to support up to 4 diamond drilling rigs on the property. Upon program completion, all drilling equipment was left on site to facilitate an efficient start-up for 2021 drilling.





The 2020 drilling and exploration was supervised by Tyler Fiolleau, P.Geo. and Darren Slugsoki, P.Geo., both of Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. Sample analyses are being conducted by TSL Laboratories Inc. in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and results will be reported upon compilation of all of the data, which is anticipated before the end of November.

Raymond Marks, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanstone, stated: "We are quite satisfied with the work program conducted this year. We are looking forward to the 2020 assay results and actively planning for the 2021 exploration season."

Technical Disclosure:

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Doug Engdahl, P.Geo. (CEO & Principal Geologist, Axiom), and Matthew Schwab, P.Geo. (President & Senior Geologist, Axiom), each of whom is a "Qualified Person" for the Company as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Hanstone:

Hanstone is a precious and base metals explorer with its current focus on the Doc and Snip North Projects optimally located in the heart of the prolific mineralized area of British Columbia known as the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle is an area which hosts numerous producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company holds a 100% earn in option in the 1,704 hectare Doc Project and owns a 100% interest in the 3,336 hectare Snip North Project. Hanstone has a highly experienced team of industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of gold deposits and in developing mineral exploration projects through discovery to production.

"Ray Marks"

Ray Marks

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.hanstonegold.com.

Contact Information: Raymond Marks, President & Chief Executive Officer, Hanstone Gold Corp., +1 778 896 7778, rmarksgold@gmail.com; Bob Quinn, Vice President, Hanstone Gold Corp., +1 713 412 2620, rjq@pdq.net.

