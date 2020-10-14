Harvest Extends Flagship Emerson Property Claims to the South; Corporate and Technical Presenations Posted on Website

Vancouver, October 14, 2020 - Harvest Gold Corp. (TSXV:HVG) (OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has staked two additional adjoining claims to the south of its Emerson property in the interior plateau of British Columbia. With the new staking, the Emerson property has now expanded to over 56 km2 in size.

Henry Awmack, P.Eng., developer of the Emerson, Goathorn, and Jacobite projects and a member of Harvest Gold's technical advisory board and states: "The Emerson property is large enough to cover the Blackwater gold and New Prosperity porphyry targets as presently envisioned, but prior staking by David Caulfield and I at the south end of the property did not include potential anomalies that extend to the south and west off the current IP grid as shown by the accompanying figure. These are two areas that Harvest Gold has now added to provide several hundred metres more coverage."

Harvest President and CEO Rick Mark states: "Henry is constantly imagining what Discovery will look like for Harvest Gold and we have followed his advice to reach further south at Emerson, As well, we are now ready to expand the audience for our new Harvest Gold story and have posted our October, 2020 Corporate Presentation and each Property's Technical Presentations on the home page of the website at www.harvestgoldcorp.com."

NEW EMERSON CLAIMS

Emerson Creek Canyon Cu-Au mineralization has been sporadically explored in Emerson Creek canyon (SE corner of the current Emerson property) since the 1920's. The best-described program was by Lacana in 1987 who identified a felsic volcanic package, which appears to be part of the same Kasalka Group felsic volcanic package that hosts the Blackwater target on the Emerson property.

Lacana drilled 7 shallow holes with disappointing results, although one hole hit 0.5 m @ 8.9 g/tonne Au in a clay-altered rhyolite. There was no geology map with Lacana's assessment report to the B.C. government, so it was not clear how extensive the felsic volcanics are in this area. However, there is a 1966 vintage geology map in the BC government property file that documents lithologies and their thickness/orientation in the area and suggests that the felsic package appears >1200 m wide and trends SE, which fits well with Lacana's drilling/trenching results. Importantly, these new Emerson extension claims cover the strike extension of this Kasalka Group felsic volcanic package as this formation is one key to the Blackwater story.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Location of New Staking to Expand Coverage of IP Anomalies

Qualified Person Statement

The disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Bates, P.Geo. Director of Property Investigations for Harvest Gold. Mr. Bates serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Harvest Gold

Harvest Gold is focused on the Interior Plateau of British Columbia exploring for near surface Gold deposits and Copper Gold Porphyry deposits. Harvest's Board of Directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

