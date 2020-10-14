Menü Artikel
Talisker Appoints Vice President Corporate & Strategic Development

13:19 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX:TSK) (OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Michael (Mick) Carew to the position of Vice President of Corporate and Strategic Development. Dr. Carew joins Talisker following seven years as a senior mining analyst with Haywood Securities in addition to extensive experience gained from advanced exploration roles with BHP, Ivanhoe and Mount Isa Mines, among others. Michael holds a PhD in Economic Geology from James Cook University.

Terry Harbort, Talisker's President and CEO stated, "Mick brings a well-developed mineral economics skillset to our already strong management team and will provide key guidance in the Company's future corporate development activities as we advance our Bralorne, Spences Bridge and Remington gold projects. We are delighted Mick has agreed to join the Company."

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 297,644 hectares over 331 claims, six leases and 181 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Talisker Resources Ltd.



Contact
Terry Harbort, President & CEO, terry.harbort@taliskerresources.com, +1 416 361 2808
Talisker Resources Ltd.

