Silver Elephant Executes Drilling Program at Paca, Pulacayo Project

VANCOUVER, October 14, 2020 - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or "the Company") (TSX:ELEF) (OTCQX:SILEF) (Frankfurt:1P2N) announces it has completed a 545 meter exploration drilling program at the Paca deposit at the Pulacayo Project in Bolivia.

Almost all of the previous 19,688 meters of drilling conducted at Paca were completed in a north-south direction. The drilling defined the resource envelope hosting Paca's main east-west mineralized trend.

During the mapping completed in late 2019 Silver Elephant geologists recognized additional structures in the Paca area that may run oblique to the main east-west trending structure.

In this program, 5 holes were drilled diagonally to test possible oblique structures for ‘blind' mineralization that might have previously gone undetected.

Core samples have been submitted to the laboratory for assay. Results are expected sometime in November 2020.

About Pulacayo Project

Pulacayo Project's Mineral Resource Estimate has an effective date of October 13, 2020 and includes an Indicated Mineral Resource of 106.7 million oz of silver, 1,384.7 million pounds of zinc, and 693.9 million pounds of lead, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 13.1 million oz of silver, 122.8 million pounds of zinc and 61.9 million pounds of lead (refer to Company's press release dated October 13th, 2020).

Silver Elephant's Pulacayo Project Resource Estimate October 13, 2020 Deposit Category Rounded Tonnes Ag Moz Zn Mlbs Pb Mlbs AgEq Moz %Reported Ag Pulacayo Indicated 26,350,000 70.2 903.7 386.0 133.4 64% Inferred 1,670,000 7.2 71.8 18.4 11.4 Paca Indicated 21,690,000 37.0 485.8 304.2 70.2 36% Inferred 3,395,000 6.0 51.1 43.7 9.2 Total Indicated 48,040,000 106.7 1,384.7 690.2 208.5 89% Inferred 5,065,000 13.1 122.8 61.9 21.7 11%

The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Mercator Geological Services Limited ("Mercator") under supervision of Matthew Harrington, P. Geo., who is an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been prepared under the supervision of Danniel Oosterman, VP Exploration. Mr. Oosterman is not independent of the Company in that he is employed by it. Mr. Oosterman is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by the guidelines in NI 43-101.

About Silver Elephant

Silver Elephant is a premier silver mining company. The Company's goal is to enable shareholders to own as much silver in the ground as possible.

Silver Elephant Mining Corp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Joaquin Merino "

VP For South America Operation

