Southern Arc Provides Further Update on Return of Capital Transaction

Vancouver, October 14, 2020 - Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SA) ("Southern Arc" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated October 13, 2020, the Company has now confirmed that pursuant to the return of capital transaction for each common share of Southern Arc, a shareholder will receive approximately:

1.77 common shares of Japan Gold Corp. ("Japan Gold");

0.12 common shares of Rise Gold Corp. ("Rise Gold"); and

0.07 ordinary shares of Adriatic Metals plc ("Adriatic Metals").

These figures are approximate and subject to final adjustment at the time of distribution based on the capital structure of Southern Arc. In order to accommodate the closing of the return of capital transaction, trading in Southern Arc's common shares will be halted effective at the market open on Thursday, October 15, 2020 and not at the market close on October 15, 2020 as previously announced. The trading halt will remain in place until after closing of the return of capital transaction, which is expected to occur on October 22, 2020. The Company wishes to remind shareholders that in addition to receiving shares of Japan Gold, Rise Gold and Adriatic Metals, their existing common shares of Southern Arc will be exchanged automatically for new Southern Arc Class A shares on a 1:1 basis. Trading in the Company's shares will remain under the same name and trading symbol, with a new CUSIP number.

On behalf of the Board of Southern Arc Minerals Inc.

"John Proust"

Chairman & CEO

