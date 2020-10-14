Woodjam Project Drilling Program Expanded
The drill has moved to the second drill site at Deerhorn and is underway. A third drill site has been prepared further to the southeast from the first two holes and will give another cross-cut of the zone there. Further drilling is being planned as the program progresses.
Deerhorn is one of four zones of gold-enriched mineralization occurring in structural zones above and related to the larger Southeast Zone copper-gold-molybdenum deposit. Former option partner, Gold Fields Limited, published NI 43-101 resources in 2013 for the Southeast Zone and two of the gold enriched "satellite" zones, Deerhorn and Takom. The Deerhorn Zone, with an inferred resource of 32.8 million tonnes grading 0.49 grams per tonne gold and 0.22% copper contains 516,200 ounces of gold. Since the first drill hole at Deerhorn was completed in 2008 a total of 70 drill holes averaging 286 meters in length have been completed. Well mineralized holes include hole DH10-21 with 139.5 meters grading 1.26 g/t Au and 0.28% Cu, hole DH11-30 with 146.3 meters grading 1.2 g/t Au and 0.25% Cu (ending in mineralization) and hole DH12-48 with 264.2 meters grading 1.45 g/t Au and 0.26% Cu (including 58.0 meters grading 2.71 g/t Au and 0.40 % Cu).
Glen Garratt, P. Geo., is the qualified person who takes responsibility for this news release.
About Woodjam Copper
Woodjam Copper (TSX-V: WCC) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and owns a 100% interest in the 64,000 hectare Woodjam copper gold porphyry project located in south-central British Columbia approximately 50 km east of the community of Williams Lake in a low elevation flat to undulating landscape, well accessed by logging roads and in close proximity to hydro power.
For more information on Woodjam please visit the Company's website at: http://www.woodjamcopper.com
